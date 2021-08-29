3 reasons why UFC fans should miss Jon Jones right now

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones hasn't been seen in the octagon since February 2020, when he limped to a controversial decision victory over Dominick Reyes.

A pay dispute with the UFC and an increased emphasis on his training ahead of an impending move to heavyweight have been the primary reasons behind Jones' absence from the UFC. He has maintained that he will make a comeback to the UFC in 2022, with the intention of challenging for the heavyweight title currently held by Francis Ngannou.

Jones is a polarizing figure, and fans are generally split regarding their opinions of him and his legacy. But it can easily be argued that the UFC is better with him in it. Here are three reasons why UFC fans should miss Jon Jones right now and eagerly anticipate his return.

#3 Jon Jones is one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time

UFC 247: Jon Jones vs Dominick Reyes

Irrespective of exactly where Jon Jones stands on your list of greatest MMA fighters of all time, there's no doubting that he's one of the best to have ever done it. The youngest champion in UFC history has shattered record after record with his exploits in the light heavyweight division and is essentially undefeated despite having fought top-tier competition since entering the promotion.

Jones' move up to heavyweight will help him propagate his belief that he's the greatest of all time. If he claims the belt in a division that is known to be the most fickle and challenging, his legacy would be massively improved and even more set in stone than it is right now.

We are witnessing one of the most legendary runs in combat sports history, and Jon Jones' comeback will only add to the same. Even if he struggles on his return, seeing one of the GOATs in action is something UFC fans can't miss.

#2 Jon Jones is a lot of things, but boring is not one of them

UFC 214: Daniel Cormier vs Jon Jones

Jon Jones has been embroiled in his fair share of controversies over his time in the UFC. He was disqualified for employing illegal elbows against Matt Hamill, but his offenses increased in seriousness over time.

Jones was involved in a nasty hit-and-run incident; he tested positive for cocaine and remnants of performance-enhancing drugs; he has been caught driving under the influence and discharging a firearm under dangerous circumstances.

In the meantime, through suspensions and spells on the sidelines, Jones' performances in the octagon have been nothing short of exemplary. 'Bones' has promised entertainment and violence each time he competes in the UFC, with his creativity and well-roundedness giving birth to several historic fights.

Jones' battles with Dominick Reyes, Thiago Santos, Alexander Gustafsson and Vitor Belfort are renowned for their competitiveness, while his rivalry with Daniel Cormier is etched in UFC and MMA history.

Jon Jones is many things, but boring is not one of them. Whether UFC fans want him to succeed or fail, they must have their eyes trained on him when he returns.

#1 Jon Jones could be the UFC heavyweight elite's biggest test

UFC 265: Derrick Lewis vs Ciryl Gane

Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane are set to lock horns in a high-octane heavyweight title unification bout in the near future, while former champion Stipe Miocic is waiting on the sidelines for his attempt to reclaim the strap. The top three in the heavyweight division are arguably a clear cut above the rest, and perhaps their biggest test could be Jon Jones.

As someone who has no real weaknesses in his game and has avoided significant damage despite fighting some of the most fearsome punchers in the game, Jones could be massively successful at heavyweight, especially if he manages to ensure that he doesn't lose his speed and cardio while bulking up.

Only God knows what this heavyweight journey is going to look like. I’ve always had this thing where I wanted to win 20 championships. I’m taking zero damage and getting better every day, future Bones business will be nuts https://t.co/YSRb3MqhBd — BONY (@JonnyBones) June 13, 2021

Miocic, Ngannou and Gane are all world-class fighters who are technically adept and rapidly improving, and potential fights against Jones will give them the opportunity to showcase their skills against one of the best in the business.

Ngannou has proclaimed that 'Bones' is the greatest of all time and has already raved about the possibility of a matchup. Miocic, according to Dana White, agreed to fight Jones earlier this year.

Jon Jones could be the UFC heavyweight elite's biggest test, and that could lead to a handful of superfights any MMA fan would give an arm and a leg to witness.

