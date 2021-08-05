Dana White reveals that Stipe Miocic has accepted a fight against Jon Jones

UFC president Dana White has revealed that Stipe Miocic has agreed to square off against Jon Jones in a super fight.

With all the talk surrounding Jones' move to heavyweight, all eyes are on a potential matchup between 'Bones' and Francis Ngannou. However, White revealed in an interview with the Nelk Boys' Full Send podcast that the former UFC heavyweight champ has expressed his willingness to welcome Jones into the land of the giants.

The UFC boss revealed:

"[Jon Jones is] talking about fighting at heavyweight. But, in the heavyweight division right now we are going back to Houston, Derrick Lewis is taking on Ciryl Gane and whoever wins that fight will fight Francis Ngannou. Whoever wins that fight, if Jon Jones wants to come back he can fight one of them. Or, he can fight Stipe Miocic. Stipe has accepted that fight and will take that fight.”

Jones, the former long-reigning UFC light heavyweight ruler, has been vocal about his desire to move up to heavyweight. However, the former 205-pound division champ has made it clear that he'll only do so for a price he deems fair.

Moments after Francis Ngannou knocked Stipe Miocic out to claim the UFC heavyweight crown, it became apparent that a Jones-Ngannou super fight was on the table.

The only factor that hinders the dream match from coming to fruition is that Jon Jones and Dana White have yet to come to an amicable settlement regarding pay distribution. To this day, Jones and White still appear to be engaged in a holding pattern.

What's next for Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic?

Jon Jones hasn't seen action in the octagon since February 2020. As is apparent in his social media posts, 'Bones' has been transforming his body as he prepares to make his highly anticipated move to heavyweight.

Jones recently sent out a cryptic tweet, hinting at a return sometime next year. The former UFC light heavyweight champion wrote:

Meanwhile, Stipe Miocic has been patiently waiting for his championship rematch against Francis Ngannou. The former heavyweight champ, however, has threatened to take his talents elsewhere as he feels disrespected by the UFC's decision to move on from him as a heavyweight contender.

