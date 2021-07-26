"I shouldn't have to wait for a winner" - Stipe Miocic takes a dig at the UFC for not giving him an immediate trilogy fight against Francis Ngannou  

Former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic has broken his silence on the UFC's decision not to grant him an immediate trilogy fight with Francis Ngannou..

Miocic was spotted commenting under an Instagram post by ONE Championship, the premier MMA promotion in Asia.

In a post where fans were asked who Chatri Sityodtong should sign next to the promotion, Miocic teased his own availability with some emojis before replying to a user and making his feelings about the UFC heavyweight title picture known.

Stipe is in the running for the worst treated champion of all time



He is the heavyweight goat and gets treated like dirt. He deserves a trilogy with Francis win or lose pic.twitter.com/Clt5pv86ui — Ripe_Bam_Bam (@Masochist_Jack) July 25, 2021

"I shouldn't have to wait for a winner, I have the most heavyweight title defenses of all time... we're (Miocic and Ngannou) 1:1 but DC got instant rematches and trilogies against me?"

It's clear Stipe Miocic wants a third fight against current UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. The 38-year-old lost his title to the Cameroonian at UFC 260 back in March this year. Miocic, who is regarded as one of the greatest heavyweights of all time, was dethroned by 'The Predator' after being viciously knocked out in the second round of their rematch.

The Ohio native was, however, victorious in their first fight, which took place at UFC 220. He dominated Ngannou across five rounds and gave the current champ his first defeat in the UFC.

It's only fair to point out that Miocic, who had one of the greatest heavyweight title reigns in UFC history, is asking for what he deserves.

Stipe Miocic fought former double champ and current analyst Daniel Cormier a total of three times, winning the title back in their second clash. The veteran fighter won their trilogy to remain the champ before dropping the belt to Ngannou. Having been made to fight Cormier for a third time, Miocic is asking the UFC to give him the same treatment they gave to 'DC'.

Stipe Miocic's history with the UFC and Dana White

Stipe Miocic has a long-term history with UFC president Dana White and the organization. Miocic often criticized White for not giving him the attention and praise he deserved when he was a champion.

One incident that seemingly demonstrated some animosity between the two was when Miocic refused to let White wrap the belt around his waist when he defeated Ngannou at UFC 220.

