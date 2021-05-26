"It drives me nuts every day" - Stipe Miocic opens up on how he looks back on his loss to Francis Ngannou at UFC 260

Stipe Miocic recently lost the UFC heavyweight championship to Francis Ngannou at UFC 260. The former champion only has one goal in mind and it is to get a rematch with Ngannou and take the heavyweight title back.

During his recent interview with Submission Radio, Stipe Miocic claimed that Ngannou took what was his, referring to the UFC heavyweight title, and that it drives the former champion crazy thinking about the events that unfolded at the UFC Apex in March.

"I want a rematch, I want to get my title back. He took what was mine and it drives me nuts every day."

OMG NGANNOU IS A BAD MAN#UFC260 pic.twitter.com/1ftSB9z5Xf — Wu-Tang Is For The Children (@WUTangKids) March 28, 2021

Stipe Miocic also added that he is fired up after the loss to Ngannou and described why he hates the feeling of losing a fight.

Miocic once again added how much he despises the feeling od defeat, labeling himself as competitive. He made it clear how much he likes to win.

"I mean, I'm always fired up after a loss. I hate losing. You know, I've lost a few times and a lot of losses just drives me nuts. I hate losing. I'm very competitive and I like winning."

At UFC 260, Stipe Miocic faced Francis Ngannou in a rematch from UFC 220.

During their first meeting, Miocic dominated 'The Predator' in a five-round main event between the pair and retained the UFC heavyweight championship.

However, things were a lot different at UFC 260. This time around, Ngannou maintained his composure and folded Stipe with his brutal power to become champion in the second round of their rematch.

With the victory, Ngannou became the third current UFC fighter from Africa to hold a world championship in the promotion.

The reigning UFC middleweight and welterweight champions, Nigeria's Israel Adesanya and Kamaru Usman, respectively, are the other two fighters who are alongside Cameroon's Ngannou on the list.