3 reasons why UFC fans need to see Leon Edwards vs Jorge Masvidal

Leon Edwards vs Jorge Masvidal is a blockbuster UFC fight that needs to be booked. The idea appears enticing even to UFC president Dana White. The top-tier welterweight fighters have become heated rivals ever since their fierce O2 backstage brawl in 2019 that ended in 'Rocky' needing some medical attention. Moreover, both fighters are seasoned strikers who are famous for punishing their opponents inside the octagon.

Both Leon Edwards and Jorge Masvidal have chinks in their armor too. Edwards almost failed to survive the fifth round of his most recent fight against Nate Diaz at UFC 263. Meanwhile, 'Gamebred' was slept in his most recent outing against Kamaru Usman. But both fighters are hungry for the title shot now and in no mood to lose. When they face each other, it will be nothing less than fireworks.

On that note, let's take a look at three reasons why UFC fans need to see Leon Edwards vs Jorge Masvidal.

#3. The result of Leon Edwards vs Jorge Masvidal will give a clearer picture of the next title contender

UFC 235: Kamaru Usman squares up against Tyron Woodley

As per UFC boss Dana White, Leon Edwards vs Jorge Masvidal is the fight to make. Edwards is fresh off a decision win over Nate Diaz and is riding a nine-fight winning streak. However, White doesn't want to make the Brit wait for the winner of Kamaru Usman vs Colby Covington 2. Speaking about Edwards' near-future plans, the UFC president said:

"It’s never a good idea to sit around and wait. Lots of bad things have happened to guys that have sat around and waited. This sport is just like life. There are no guarantees in life. You gotta get in there, you gotta fight your ass off, you gotta stay relevant.. You want the fans screaming for you to be the next guy to get that title shot. And, yeah, with the bad luck that that poor kid (Leon Edwards) has had, he should stay as active as he possibly can."

When asked whether Leon Edwards vs Jorge Masvidal was a fight to make, Dana White said:

"That is a fun one. I agree. If there’s another fight to make right now, you’re dead on. That (Leon Edwards vs Jorge Masvidal) is probably the fight to make."

Kamaru Usman vs Colby Covington 2 will take place at UFC 268 in November 2021. Leon Edwards vs Jorge Masvidal could help the UFC chart out the future of the welterweight division, considering that the winner could even get the next title shot.

Watch Dana White discuss Leon Edwards vs Jorge Masvidal and more below:

#2. Leon Edwards and Jorge Masvidal will guarantee a striking exhibition

UFC 263: Israel Adesanya v Marvin Vettori 2

Leon Edwards and Jorge Masvidal are two of the best strikers in the UFC. Edwards has a 49% striking accuracy and lands an average of 2.62 significant strikes per minute. He is in impeccable form and his nine-fight winning streak speaks well for the Brit.

Meanwhile, Jorge Masvidal has a 48% striking accuracy and lands an average of 4.22 significant strikes per minute. He is considered one of the best boxers in the UFC, all of whose last five victories have been through KO/TKOs. Moreover, the reigning BMF champion has only been knocked out once in his career, rather recently, at UFC 261 against Kamaru Usman.

To see Leon Edwards and Jorge Masvidal go against each other inside the octagon would be to witness a striking clinic. While 'Gamebred' holds the record for delivering the fastest knockout in UFC history (5 second KO of Ben Askren), 'Rocky' has never been finished in his career.

To witness these two opposing forces collide inside the octagon will be a treat for UFC fans.

Watch Jorge Masvidal's top finishes in the UFC here:

#1. The bad blood between Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards will make for a blockbuster UFC event

UFC 244: Jorge Masvidal v Nate Diaz

Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards have a history that goes back to 2019 when both fighters were on the same card. Edwards defeated Gunnar Nelson via unanimous decision and Masvidal had KO'd Darren Till. During Masvidal's backstage interview with ESPN's Laura Sanko, 'Rocky' had some words to say to his fellow UFC welterweight that obviously irked the latter.

Moments later, fight fans saw a live brawl unfurl on camera, with 'Gamebred' dishing out his iconic 'three piece with a soda' combo to Edwards. Security intervened and broke up the two fighters and that was that, except the two top-tier UFC welterweights now hate each other.

Jorge Masvidal has fired shots against Leon Edwards recently, saying that the Brit lacks the meanness and grit to be a fighter. Meanwhile, the No.3-ranked UFC welterweight also doesn't have nice things to say about his rival. Replying to Masvidal's comments about targeting a comeback against anyone who could get him close to another title shot, Edwards said the 'East Coast gangster' was "scared to say my name."

You know who it is. Scared to say my name https://t.co/VkWAsuK3fN — Leon 'Rocky' Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) August 19, 2021

The more the rivalry heats up between Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards, the more exciting their face-off will be inside the UFC octagon. It will be an instant classic and one of the biggest UFC blockbusters ever.

Watch Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards' backstage brawl here:

