3 reasons why Conor McGregor could lose to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229

Anirban Banerjee MMA
ANALYST
Preview
1.53K   //    30 Sep 2018, 18:50 IST

UFC 229: Khabib v McGregor Press Conference
This fight has proven to be one that fans are most excited to see

Conor McGregor is one of the best fighters in the history of the UFC, if for no other reason, it's his ability to attract an enormous amount of attention to his fights.

He makes each of his Mixed Martial Arts fights in UFC seem like the biggest thing to have ever happened in the sport. He is returning to the Octagon after a 2 year hiatus, which is a long time to be away from MMA.

However, during those 2 years, he has faced one of the best fighters in the world, and made his own place in the world of Boxing, although he did end up losing to Floyd 'Money' Mayweather.

With his return now only days away, this fight has proven to be one that fans are most excited to see, it's possibly the most anticipated fight of the year so far.

Khabib Nurmagomedov is one who is yet to be defeated, and he holds the UFC Lightweight Championship, a title that Conor never lost to begin with. Fans expect a lot from McGregor, but handing Khabib his first ever loss may be one expectation too much for the Irish fighter.

With that in mind, here are three ways Conor McGregor could lose against Khabib Nurmagomedov.

#1 A lucky shot

UFC 223: Nurmagomedov v Iaquinta
One accidental move from Conor is all it will take for him to lose his title shot

Mixed Martial Arts is a lot about skill, but in this combat sport, along with skill there is a huge element of luck as well. One false step, one slip on the sweaty mat, one trip, and that' all your opponent needs to jump on you, and finish you before you have a single moment to react.

Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov are both spectacular fighters in the Octagon. They are honed to take advantage of the slightest weakness in their opponents, and prove that they are the better fighter once and for all.

One accidental move from Conor is all it will take for him to lose his title shot, and leave Khabib with a big smile on his face, and the biggest victory of his career.

Anirban is a lover of WWE and Mixed Martial Arts. To be notified when he posts a new article on MMA, follow this profile.
