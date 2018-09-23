3 Reasons Why Khabib vs McGregor will Finish in a Draw

Khabib vs McGregor - Who will win? Maybe nobody!

Lightweight Champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov is poised to put his Championship on the line against the incomparable Irishman, Conor McGregor at UFC 229 on October 7, 2018.

Khabib is unbeaten in an incredible 26 fights; the current longest undefeated streak in MMA.

He made his debut for UFC in January 2012 defeating Gleison Tibau by unaimous decision at UFC 148. From there, the Russian hasn't looked back, racking up win after win before he finally claimed the Lightweight Championship in his most recent bout versus Al Iaquinta at UFC 223. A belt he is determined to keep hold of for as long as possible.

McGregor is the biggest name in the sport after becoming a mainstream celebrity for his part in the mega-Boxing match versus Floyd Mayweather Jr. which drew an incredible 4 million pay per view orders.

The Irishman is the biggest draw in UFC history and his bout with Khabib is set to achieve all sorts of records.

But who will win? The two fighters have very different techniques but is one better than the other?

The world will know, come October 6, 2018 at UFC 229.

In the meantime, onlookers can only surmise what will take place.

This slideshow looks at one, very real possibility.

Khabib versus McGregor won't have a winner. The fight will end in a draw.

#3 Both men cancel each other out

Khabib and McGregor - Have differing styles

Khabib Nurmagomedov is a skilled wrestler. He holds the record for most take-downs in a single UFC bout; racking up an incredible 21 in three rounds versus Abel Trujillo.

Khabib's style is to wear his opponents down with a relentless ground approach. He has shown an excellent skill at countering superior strikers such as McGregor.

McGregor's style is the exact opposite. The Irishman prefers to fight standing but that is an approach, Khabib should be able to counter.

McGregor has demonstrated in the past, he has a strong counter to take-downs against wrestlers such as Eddie Alvarez. If McGregor can step this part of his game up, then can Khabib hurt him if he can't take him down?

It's a realistic possibility that both men may cancel each other out.

