3 of the strongest chins in ONE Championship

ONE Championship, the world's largest martial arts organization, has produced some of the most exciting fights across different combat sports. From MMA to submission grappling to kickboxing and Muay Thai, the Singapore-based organization has some of the toughest and most entertaining fighters on its roster.

Speaking of toughness, perhaps the most awe-inspiring intangible aspect of fighting aside from knockout power is the proverbial iron chin. It's a fighter's ability to absorb and withstand a crushing blow to the jaw and act like it didn't hurt.

Just look at how ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang ate that looping left hook from Demetrious Johnson and acted like it was nothing:

Today, we rank three of the toughest and strongest chins in ONE Championship. These are the kind of fighters you can hit with a telephone pole across the head and would happily goad you into hitting them again.

With that said, let's get on with the list.

#3. ONE Championship bantamweight Muay Thai warrior Liam Harrison

If you want to know just how tough Liam 'The Hitman' Harrison is, all you have to do is watch his fight against Muangthai PK. Saenchai at ONE 156 in April. It showcased not just Harrison's iron chin, but also his iron will. This man just won't stay down.

Harrison survived two frightening knockdowns only to come roaring back to knock Muangthai down three straight times and earn a TKO victory. The most shocking thing about this is that it all happened in one round. It's one thing to survive being nearly finished within minutes, but to survive and still be dangerous enough to knock the other guy out is just out of this world.

Not only that, but Harrison has only been knocked out once with a headshot in his 23-year career. Considering that he fights like a firefighter - the kind who would run into the fire in order to put it out - it goes to show how tough Harrison truly is.

Watch Harrison's one-round war with Muangthai here:

#2. ONE Championship flyweight world champion Adriano Moraes

ONE Championship flyweight world champion Adriano 'Mikinho' Moraes has never been knocked out in his storied decade-long career. He's faced some of the most savage assassins inside the circle, from knockout punchers to Wushu experts to renowned kickboxers.

In fact, 'Mikinho' has never truly been dominated in a fight, ever. All of his losses came by way of razor-close split decisions. This proves how great and undeniably tough this Brazilian buzzsaw is.

Perhaps one of the major factors why Moraes' opponents could never put him away is because he almost always pushes them on their backpedal. Known for his dangerous Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt skills, Moraes always makes his opponents worry about his grappling.

The ONE Championship flyweight world champion would always force his foes backwards with his takedown attempts mixed with his surprisingly effective striking.

This way, his opponent's could never get a clean, powerful shot in. Still, in the rare times that he does get hit by clean power shots, Moraes would eat them like they're breakfast. You can't be imposing your grappling and takedown game against a striker without expecting to get hit. Moraes' granite chin allows him to use his grappling effectively.

#1. ONE Championship flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon

Hardcore fans call him "Rodtank" for a reason. To describe ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon's legendary chin, all we need to do is show you this video and that would be it:

Rodtang literally puts his hands down and asks his opponents to hit him on the chin multiple times. ‘The Iron Man’ is more like the "Incredible Hulk" in all honesty. The more you hit him, the angrier and more dangerous he gets.

He smiles every time he gets hit hard as if he enjoys it. It's just frightening if you're the guy trying to put him away. It's almost as if the only way to beat this man is to avoid hitting him hard at all costs.

Having already fought over 300 times before the age of 25, Rodtang hasn't been hurt by strikes in over a decade. The only time he's ever been stopped via strikes happened when he was just starting his career out.

Even so, considering how many times he's already fought and the caliber of fighters he's locked horns with, it's quite hard not to put him at the top of this list.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far