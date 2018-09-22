3 Things That Can Happen If Conor McGregor Loses At UFC 229

UFC 229: Khabib v McGregor Press Conference

'The Notorious One' Conor McGregor is set to face Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. The complete and total animosity between the two was evident in the recent UFC 229 press conference. McGregor was his usual exuberant and uncontrollable self, while Dana struggled to control the fighter.

Khabib tried to stay calm, but it was easy to see that Conor got to him with his references to his background, and his ability to constantly keep putting out trash talk. With UFC Fight Night 137 a few days away, the UFC 229 press conference was only one of the things this week building to the huge fight on the 6th of October.

With all that said and the fight only 2 weeks away, it is important to look at all the possibilities. If by chance, Conor McGregor does lose this fight in two weeks' time, what's next for him? Will he get another fight in the UFC, or will he focus on something else in his career? At this stage it is obvious that he does not need to do anything, however, if he does lose this thing, then what's next for the biggest talker and fighter of the UFC?

#3 A Rematch against Floyd Mayweather:

UFC 229: Khabib v McGregor Press Conference

Conor McGregor is not a man who takes losing easily. If he were to lose against Khabib, it would certainly hurt his credibility, with two losses on the drop. One thing that he could do to regain his credibility in such a case, would be to fight Floyd 'Money' Mayweather.

Mayweather beat Conor the last time that he faced him, but Conor lasted for 10 rounds, which was longer than anyone had expected. With such a huge achievement, and his ability to perform better, with time Conor will only have improved.

He took the experience as a learning one and could come back to face Floyd if the money was right. Who would win this time? There's no guarantee at this stage.

1 / 3 NEXT