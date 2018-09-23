3 Things You Didn't Know About Khabib Nurmagomedov

UFC 229: Khabib v McGregor Press Conference

Conor McGregor's next opponent, Khabib Nurmagomedov is one of those people you can't really talk about without bringing into focus the coming fight.

The current UFC Lightweight Champion, he also holds the longest undefeated streak in MMA at 26 fights. Despite this, there are huge chances that he won't be able to make it when he faces McGregor, as 'The Notorious One' is known for shutting people up, and is no stranger to violence.

The leadup to the fight with Khabib has been anything but peaceful, with the two almost coming to blows. The Dolly incident has become famous, where McGregor threw a metal dolly at the bus in which Khabib was. Unfortunately, the bus was also occupied by a large number of other fighters, two of whom got injured and even had to be pulled from the fight.

McGregor is still facing legal action due to his actions.

On the other hand, at the UFC 229 Presser, McGregor overshadowed Khabib with his trash-talk. At this point, the fury between the two has reached such a point that anything can happen. With the two fighting each other at UFC 229 on the 6th of October, here are some things that you need to know about the Dagestani Fighter.

#1 His Religious Background:

For most fighters, a religious background would not be a factor which came into play when talking about them. However, when it comes to Khabib, it is impossible not to talk about it. Not only is he incredibly devout, but he has also allowed that to spill over into his UFC career.

He is fierce in defending his religion. which does not allow him to take fights in the Summer months due to fasting, something that has drawn a lot of criticism.

At the same time, his religion forbids alcohol, which is the reason he was insulted by Conor McGregor's offer at the UFC Presser.

