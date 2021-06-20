3 fantastic UFC fighters who started training late

When it comes to the UFC, a late start doesn’t guarantee a bad start. While most fighters begin their MMA training in their adolescence - or even earlier - there are a select few that enter the game at a later stage in life.

Undeterred by the experience gap many of their opponents held over them, these fighters ascended the mountain in the UFC. All legends of the sport in their own right, these three champions proved that hard work and ability pays off regardless of the starting age.

Here are three fantastic UFC fighters who began MMA training at a later age:

#3. Former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos

UFC 256: Dos Santos v Gane

One of the finest UFC heavyweight fighters of his generation, Junior dos Santos (21-9-0) began training in MMA at 21. Aside from some capoeira during his teen years, dos Santos was a novice when he commenced BJJ training under Yuri Carlton. After being abandoned by his alcoholic father, dos Santos began working to help support his family at just 10 years old.

‘Cigano’ entered and won several BJJ tournaments a mere six months after his training began. Taking to fighting like a fish to water, dos Santos added boxing to his repertoire at 22 and moved into MMA full time.

Released by the UFC earlier this year, Junior dos Santos won the UFC heavyweight title from Cain Velasquez in November 2011. After a masterful defense against Frank Mir in May 2012, dos Santos dropped the belt back to Velasquez at UFC 155. The less said about their savage rubber match at UFC 166 the better.

Junior dos Santos picked up wins against five top tier UFC heavyweight champions during his time in the promotion: Stipe Miocic, Frank Mir, Shane Carwin, Cain Velasquez and Fabricio Werdum.

#2. Former UFC light heavyweight champion Chuck Liddell

One of the UFC's earliest superstars, Chuck Liddell

Despite an expansive background in a diverse array of martial arts including karate, BJJ, wrestling and kickboxing, The Ice Man only moved into MMA in his late twenties. Debuting at UFC 17 when he was 29 years old, Chuck Liddell picked up a decision victory over Noe Hernandez.

Liddell gradually became a huge name in the sport on account of his larger-than-life personality and ferocious performances. In 2005, Liddell sent Randy Couture packing with the knockout of the year for their UFC 52 light heavyweight title fight. Liddell’s storied reign lasted more than two years and saw him successfully retain the gold four times. He dropped the belt to Quinton Jackson via TKO in the first round at UFC 71.

A UFC Hall of Famer, Liddell was even acknowledged by UFC president Dana White as belonging on the promotion's Mount Rushmore. His feud and trilogy of fights with Tito Ortiz is the stuff of legend. Liddell came out of an eight-year retirement in 2018 to face his nemesis once again.

Having beaten Tito Ortiz both times they clashed in the octagon, Liddell was upset four minutes into the first round of their final clash. Ortiz vanquished him with a brutal series of knockout punches, leaving The Ice Man’s record at 21-9-0.

#1. Former UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier

UFC 241 Cormier v Miocic 2

One of the best to ever do it, Daniel Cormier (22-3) only commenced MMA training at age 30. An elite-level Greco-Roman and freestyle wrestler, Cormier competed in the 2004 and 2008 Olympics. After suffering a bout of kidney failure during the Beijing Games, Cormier moved away from wrestling and into the hard-hitting world of MMA.

Training at the American Kickboxing Academy under the tutelage of esteemed fighters such as Cain Velasquez, Cormier soon mastered striking and submission wrestling. In tandem with his exceptional grappling prowess, Cormier’s new skills made him a force to be reckoned with.

After a lengthy spell of domination in both Strikeforce and XMMA, Cormier jumped ship to the UFC in 2013. There, Cormier would meet the biggest rivals of his career: Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic. The seemingly unbeatable Cormier hit a roadblock in the form of ‘Bones’ Jones at UFC 182. Undeterred, Cormier soon won the UFC light heavyweight title after Jones vacated it. The pair’s feud would be marred more than once by Jones’ drug testing issues in the years after.

Moving up to heavyweight, Cormier etched his name in the GOAT category of fighters when he defeated Stipe Miocic for the UFC heavyweight title. The king of two divisions at once, Cormier eventually lost the belt back to Miocic. He later moved into a commentary and analytical role in the UFC following his rubber match loss to Miocic at UFC 252.

