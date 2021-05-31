3 underrated scraps to look forward to at UFC 263

UFC 263 goes down on June 12th, 2021, and will feature a stacked fight card with not one but two championship fights. The event will be headlined by a UFC middleweight title fight between reigning champion Israel Adesanya and challenger Marvin Vettori.

The Adesanya vs. Vettori matchup is a rematch, with Adesanya having won their first fight. 'The Last Stylebender' defeated 'The Italian Dream' via split decision back in April 2018.

Meanwhile, the UFC 263 co-headlining bout also features a rematch of the UFC flyweight title fight between current champion Deiveson Figueiredo and challenger Brandon Moreno. Figueiredo and Moreno’s first fight transpired at UFC 256 in December 2020 and ended in a majority draw.

Additionally, UFC 263 features the highly anticipated return of Nate Diaz, who will fight Leon Edwards in a five-round welterweight bout. However, that’s not all. UFC 263 boasts multiple fights that are flying under the radar.

We take a special look at a few such underrated scraps at UFC 263:

#3 UFC 263: Demian Maia vs. Belal Muhammad

Demian Maia is one of the craftiest BJJ stalwarts to have ever competed in the sport of MMA. Maia has fought some of the biggest names in the UFC throughout his long and storied career. Meanwhile, his UFC 263 opponent, Belal Muhammad, is looking to make a name for himself.

Maia faces Muhammad in a welterweight bout at UFC 263. It is regarded as one of the most intriguing stylistic clashes of the event. Maia is lethal in the grappling realm, and Muhammad is a cardio machine who loves to engage in a striking war and drown his foes.

Belal Muhammad has been aiming to rematch Leon Edwards after their recent fight ended controversially due to an eye poke from Edwards. Beating a highly accomplished veteran like Maia would surely help Muhammad make a case for being granted a rematch against Edwards in the days to come.

#2 UFC 263: Paul Craig vs. Jamahal Hill

With Jon Jones bidding adieu to light heavyweight and moving up to heavyweight, the UFC's 205lbs division has a new ruler in Jan Blachowicz. The Polish KO artist has proven his mettle as the new champion. Meanwhile, up-and-coming young challengers like Jiri Prochazka and Jamahal Hill continue to make waves with one impressive performance after another.

Jamahal Hill, a talented athlete who’s impressed one and all during his short run in the UFC thus far, now has the opportunity to make a statement by besting grappling powerhouse Paul Craig at UFC 263. This light heavyweight bout pits Craig’s brilliant grappling against Hill’s sniper-like striking, making it a must-see contest.

#1 UFC 263: Lauren Murphy vs. Joanne Calderwood

Known for their aggressive fighting styles, Lauren Murphy and Joanne Calderwood face off in a pivotal clash in the UFC women’s flyweight division at UFC 263. This could very well be a number one contender’s fight, as its winner could challenge reigning UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko later this year.

Murphy is a criminally underappreciated veteran of the sport, a fighter who’s durable and aggressive in equal measure. Similarly, Calderwood is a truly underrated MMA stalwart who possesses brilliant Muay Thai skills. This clash of veterans with ever-evolving overall MMA skill-sets is the perfect recipe for an all-out war at UFC 263.

Which UFC 263 fight are you looking forward to the most?

