3 Unexpected Quickest Finishes to a Conor McGregor UFC Fight

Conor McGregor is one of the best fighters out there right now, and as such he seems almost indomitable sometimes. That is the image that he seems to carry with him everywhere that he goes. The man has been beaten, but each time he has bounced back so strong, that it hardly bears thinking that he could not win if the need calls for it.

Over the course of his career now, McGregor has had both quick fights, and those that have lasted longer than he would have liked them to continue. With his ability in both now proved, there is very little that he has to be afraid of.

However, one of the very things that seem to be bothering him is the fact that with Khabib, a long fight won't be favouring him. To Khabib it will be all about ducking and weaving to last longer, and if he is able to do that, then there is very little that can stop the UFC Champion from locking in a submission to end Conor's UFC 229 return before it can even start. Given that this is the situation right now, perhaps it would be better for Conor if he found a way to end the match earlier.

With the strength in his left hand and the purported 'glass' jaw of Khabib, it really is up to him to prove that he can put the UFC Champion away. If he does, then there will be nothing to stop him from getting the Championship that he never lost in the first place.

With this in mind, in this article, we will look at three separate occasions, where McGregor's bouts have ended faster than anyone could have expected.

#3 Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier

It is ironic, that on the card just after his own, Conor McGregor's former opponent, Dustin Poirier is set to fight another of McGregor's former opponents, Nate Diaz.

It was the time that McGregor faced Dustin Poirier back in UFC 178, that he won in what is the third fastest finish ever in his UFC career.

It was significant as it was also the first time that Conor faced one of the top 10 Featherweights since coming to the company. The exchange between the two was heated to say the least, and Conor only hit 9 strikes to Poirier's 10.

Unfortunately for Poirier, he was forced onto his back foot, and Conor caught him with an explosive left behind the ear which saw him win the fight in the very first round, in 1 minute and 46 seconds.

