4 Fighters With Most Fights In The UFC

UFC Fight Night: Bisping v Gastelum

Mixed Martial Arts is not a sport which is known for its participants having long healthy careers. In fact, most fighters face early retirement due to the damage that they take throughout their career in one of the most taxing sports in the world.

While it has come a long way from the accusations of 'human cockfighting' that were leveled at it in the early days, and there are many precautions taken for the safety of competitors, fighters can still be grievously injured during the course of a fight.

Given the dangers in any fight, when a star has a long tenure it is something to appreciate. UFC is currently the destination for Mixed Martial Artists from all over the world, and being the titan that they are, have higher standards in taking care of the fighters who are signed on with them.

This weekend, during the UFC 228 pay-per-view, the record for most fights on UFC was broken

In this list, we will be covering those UFC fighters who have had the most bouts in the company. Without any further ado, let's dive into the top 4 fighters with most bouts in the UFC.

Honorable mention to Donald Cerrone, Demian Maia, and Gleison Tibau, who are all tied with the fighter at 28 fights.

#4 Diego Sanchez

UFC 228 Woodley v Till

Diego Sanchez is the latest fighter to join the others at 28 fights in the UFC, after his bout at UFC 228 this weekend. He won the fight he was in against Craig White, coming off two consecutive losses previously.

In his first fight of the year, Sanchez set the record straight by picking up a win in the Early prelims of the night. He won via Unanimous decision after leaving his opponent bloodied. This win should put him in a better light, and the next fight might be in a more prominent section of the card.

He started his career with after his performance in the reality show, The Ultimate Fighter. He debuted at UFC 54, and since 2005 has been a constant fixture in the UFC.

