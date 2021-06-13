4 possible next opponents for Marvin Vettori after UFC 263

In the main event of UFC 263, Marvin Vettori fell to a comprehensive defeat at the hands of Israel Adesanya with the UFC middleweight title on the line.

The challenger couldn't exact revenge on 'The Last Stylebender' for the defeat he suffered in April 2018, as he failed to take Adesanya down with regularity and lost most exchanges on the feet.

It's back to the drawing board for Vettori, who has only one win over a fighter currently ranked in the top ten of the UFC's middleweight division. However, opponents won't be hard to find for the Italian, who's still only 27 years old and has a lot of time on his hands, in a stacked weight class.

Here are four possible next opponents for Marvin Vettori after his loss at UFC 263.

#4 Jack Hermansson

UFC Fight Night: Hermansson v Shahbazyan

In December 2020, Marvin Vettori and Jack Hermansson faced off in a fascinating middleweight fight that headlined UFC on ESPN 19.

'The Italian Dream' cruised to a fairly comfortable decision victory, but Hermansson showed flashes of promise, including a one-sided third round. 'The Joker' has since produced a comeback victory over rising prospect Edmen Shahbazyan and his skillset could be perfect to counter Vettori, even though he ended up on the wrong end of the result last year.

Hermansson is unorthodox, durable and currently ranked sixth. A rematch against Vettori could help both fighters enter the title conversation once again.

#3 The winner of UFC Vegas 35: Jared Cannonier vs Kelvin Gastelum

UFC Fight Night: Whittaker v Gastelum

A middleweight main event that has been forced to bring in a replacement, Jared Cannonier vs Kelvin Gastelum has been booked for a card on August 21 after Paulo Costa pulled out citing a pay dispute with the UFC. The winner of this exciting middleweight bout would be a viable option for Marvin Vettori to face next.

Gastelum has always been game for a tough fight, and both he and Vettori are durable fighters with well-rounded arsenals. Cannonier hasn't been seen in the octagon since his October 2020 loss to Robert Whittaker, but he remains one of the best middleweights on the roster and is currently ranked fourth.

Vettori could slowly work his way back up to the top of the UFC middleweight division if he beats either Cannonier or Gastelum.

#2 The loser of Darren Till vs Derek Brunson

UFC Fight Night: Whittaker v Till Weigh-in

Marvin Vettori was initially scheduled to fight Darren Till at UFC Vegas 23. But 'The Gorilla' broke his collarbone while training for the fight, leading to Kevin Holland replacing him in the event.

Now, after what has transpired at UFC 263, the loser of the August 14 bout (which could be moved to September) between Till and Derek Brunson could be perfect for Vettori to face. The winner might be given the next shot at the middleweight title - while Brunson would be on a five-fight winning streak, Adesanya has expressed an interest in facing Till.

The loser, on the other hand, could be the man for the Italian's return to the UFC. While Brunson vs Vettori would be an interesting clash of styles, Till vs Vettori promises non-stop entertainment after the barbs the two exchanged on social media earlier this year.

#1 Paulo Costa

UFC 253 Adesanya v Costa: Weigh-Ins

As mentioned above, Paulo Costa is currently embroiled in a pay dispute with the UFC and pulled out of his bout against Jared Cannonier. Assuming he and UFC president Dana White reach an agreement, 'Borrachinha' is the ideal next opponent for Marvin Vettori.

Two fighters who are constantly on the offensive and promise action each time they step into the cage, Costa and Vettori will have an eye on redemption after being dominated by Adesanya. Both fighters are riveting outside the octagon as well, and a potential clash could etch itself in UFC history.

Fans will hope Costa resolves his argument with the UFC and returns at the earliest. The UFC has recently made several fights between two top contenders coming off losses as well, so they should be open to the idea.

Edited by Atharva Papnoi