4 possible next opponents for 'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung after UFC Vegas 29

'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung returned to winning ways during the UFC Vegas 29 main event with a comprehensive all-round display against Dan Ige at the APEX facility in Las Vegas.

'The Korean Zombie' often found himself in dominant positions on the ground and close to a submission. While Ige survived the onslaught and landed a few significant strikes of his own, he had no answer to the superior technical grappling of Jung.

With the win, 'The Korean Zombie' reestablished himself among the featherweight elite, nine months after a one-sided loss to future title challenger Brian Ortega. Here are four potential next opponents for Chan Sung Jung after UFC Vegas 29.

#4 Yair Rodriguez - beat 'The Korean Zombie' at UFC Fight Night 139

UFC Fight Night The Korean Zombie v Rodriguez

At UFC Fight Night 139 in Denver, 'The Korean Zombie' faced off against Yair Rodriguez in a fight that promised flashy action. And while it did, unfortunately for the South Korean, he had his lights extinguished with only a second left in the fifth and final round, with a brutal elbow giving Rodriguez the win.

Had he not been knocked out, 'The Korean Zombie' would've edged a split decision, having been ahead on two of the three scorecards. But 'El Pantera', who has fought only twice since then, walked out as the winner.

Almost three years down line, it might be time for Jung and Rodriguez to meet again. The Mexican had been booked to fight Max Holloway later this year, but 'Blessed' has pulled out of the bout with an undisclosed injury. Rodriguez seems reluctant to face the UFC's suggested replacement, Giga Chikadze.

Since the timelines of recovery for Holloway and 'The Korean Zombie' aren't known, a potential rematch for the latter against Rodriguez could materialize. However, it's currently too early to tell whether this fight will come to fruition in the near future.

#3 The winner of Alexander Volkanovski vs Brian Ortega

UFC Fight Night: Ortega v The Korean Zombie

The featherweight title clash between Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega doesn't have a final date yet, but it's bound to happen at the end of the ongoing TUF season. And assuming Holloway doesn't recover soon, 'The Korean Zombie' might be the only possible choice for the next title shot.

In fact, even if Holloway is in the mix, the UFC might be reluctant to give the Hawaiian another crack if Volkanovski defends his title - although fans would want nothing more than a trilogy. Either way, Jung fighting for the UFC featherweight title would be something everyone in the MMA community would welcome.

If Volkanovski wins, a matchup against 'The Korean Zombie' would be a fascinating clash of technique and skill. As for Ortega, Jung would undoubtedly have an eye on revenge after the beating he took.

#2 Max Holloway

UFC Fight Night: Holloway v Kattar

If Yair Rodriguez agrees to take on Giga Chikadze, and Max Holloway needs another opponent in the top five who is not named Calvin Kattar, 'The Korean Zombie' might be the only possibility.

This doesn't seem far-fetched, as both Holloway and Jung are known for their willingness to turn up and bring the fight to the other. The winner will most probably fight for the UFC featherweight strap next.

Can 'The Korean Zombie' withstand Holloway's assault on the feet and use his grappling to pull off a historic win? Only time will tell. But if this fight happens, it's bound to be a barn-burner.

#1 Calvin Kattar

UFC Fight Night: Kattar v Ige

Calvin Kattar is the only fighter in the top five of the UFC's featherweight division who doesn't have a fight booked. And a potential clash against 'The Korean Zombie' could be the perfect platform for both fighters to further their credentials in the division.

Kattar hasn't stepped foot in the octagon since his mauling at the hands of Holloway, but with wins over Dan Ige and Jeremy Stephens, he belongs among the featherweight elite. While 'The Korean Zombie' wouldn't stand to gain much from a win over an opponent ranked below him, it might be the only option if the Holloway vs Rodriguez fight is rescheduled.

Kattar would certainly welcome the opportunity to fight Jung with open arms. And the South Korean might need another win or two before being given a title shot, especially since he has three losses in his last four fights.

