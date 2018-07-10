4 reasons why Daniel Cormier will definitely beat Brock Lesnar

Daniel Cormier's fight with Brock Lesnar is already highly anticipated

Whether you agree with the matchmaking or think it’s a total farce, one thing is for certain – when it finally happens, the fight between Daniel Cormier and Brock Lesnar with the UFC Heavyweight title on the line will be the most talked about – and perhaps the most controversial – fight probably since Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather.

Who’s likely to win? Well, Lesnar has a massive size advantage, once held the Heavyweight title and defended it successfully twice, and he’s a far bigger star when it comes to drawing fans’ attention....but he’s still very likely to come out on the wrong end of this fight.

Why? Here are five reasons why Daniel Cormier is definitely going to beat ‘The Beast Incarnate’.

#1 Lesnar hasn’t officially won a fight since 2010

Lesnar's 2010 victory over Shane Carwin is his most recent official win

Okay, okay, so unofficially, Lesnar defeated Mark Hunt by unanimous decision at UFC 200 on July 9th, 2016. But of course, the current WWE champion tested positive for a PED after that fight – the banned estrogen blocker clomiphene - and so the win was officially struck from his record and declared a No Contest.

That means that officially, Lesnar hasn’t won an MMA fight since July 3rd, 2010, when he defended his UFC Heavyweight title by choking out Shane Carwin. To put the timeframe in perspective, at the same time, women had never fought in the UFC, the WEC was still home to the Featherweight and Bantamweight divisions, and Cormier had just two professional fights to his name.

Since that win, Lesnar has fought three more times – a loss to Cain Velasquez later in 2010, a loss to Alistair Overeem in 2011, and the aforementioned fight with Hunt. And in between, he’s dealt with major bouts of diverticulitis and has become more known for competing in the staged – but physically damaging – world of WWE.

Cormier meanwhile has been facing the best in the world – the likes of Jon Jones, Alexander Gustafsson, Anthony Johnson and Josh Barnett. Simply put, Lesnar likely isn’t at all ready for what Cormier can bring into the cage against him.