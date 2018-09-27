UFC 229 Predictions: McGregor vs. Khabib - Prelims Predictions

UFC 229: Khabib v McGregor Press Conference

UFC 229 is now only a week away, and UFC fans have never been more hyped about a UFC card before. Featuring the returning Conor McGregor, the undefeated current UFC Lightweight Champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov, the feud between the two has reached ballistic proportions and seems ready to explode.

Be it the incident with the infamous dolly, or even Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov's UFC 229 Presser, the fighters have been at each other's throats. Both of them are currently some of the top stars on UFC's roster, and whoever wins the UFC Lightweight Championship bout will end up establishing themselves as possibly the best fighter in their division.

With all this at stake and more, the main event has attracted its share of attention. Unfortunately, something that has evaded mainstream attention is the fact that the rest of the card has been ignored despite being one of the best cards of recent time.

The card for UFC 229 is littered with big name fighters, whose fights are likely to be extremely consequential as we head towards the pay-per-view.

The card for UFC 229 is littered with big name fighters, whose fights are likely to be extremely consequential as we head towards the pay-per-view.

In this article, we will take a look at the predictions for the Preliminary Card, and take a look at all three fights on the card.

#1. Aspen Ladd vs. Tonya Evinger:

UFC 214 Cris Cyborg vs. Tonya Evinger

A comparatively new fighter in Mixed Martial Arts, with only six fights under her belt in the professional scene, Aspen Ladd is set to take on a veteran of the sport, with 26 fights, Tonya Evinger.

Aspen Ladd has had a good start in her UFC career so far, defeating a wild Lina Lansburg in her first fight for the company. In her second fight, she will look to pick up her second straight win in the company and continue her undefeated run in MMA.

Despite being a veteran of the sport, Tonya Evinger has only been in one other UFC fight as well, and things did not end well for her in it, as she faced Cris Cyborg, and was knocked out in the third round.

Evinger is no pushover, despite the loss, and Aspen will have to be careful when she faces her. While most of Aspen's fights have ended in Knockouts, Evinger almost has an equal number of wins by KO, Submissions, and Decisions, at eight, seven, and four respectively.

Predictions: Aspen Ladd defeats Tonya Evinger

