5 of the most active UFC fighters on the current roster

MMA is an extremely demanding sport that damages athletes in various ways every time they enter the cage; this is especially true for fighters in the UFC who compete at the highest level. Fighters are advised, and in some cases, even forced to rest for several weeks or months after every bout. Add to that several weeks and months of training camp for each fight, and you can see why MMA fighters don't usually have more than one or two outings in a year.

However, some MMA fighters work at a crazy pace and have near-indestructible physical machinery. In addition to highly dedicated work ethics, these athletes are driven to the point of being unstoppable. In an era of fighters treading extremely carefully in MMA waters, some UFC stars frequent the octagon like it's their dojo.

Who are the most active UFC fighters on the current roster?

#5 - Deiveson Figueiredo

Deiveson Figueiredo

Deiveson Figueiredo made his UFC debut in 2017 and has appeared in 12 fights since then. The former flyweight champion has a record of 9-2-1 in the UFC. He won the flyweight championship in 2020 and defended it twice, against Alex Perex and Brandon Moreno.

'Deus Da Guerra' proved to be one of the most active fighters in the UFC when he appeared in two title defenses in less than a month, at UFC 255 and 256.

Although Deiveson Figueiredo lost his title against Brandon Moreno in 2021, he is still one of the most active UFC fighters. After losing his title at UFC 263, Figueiredo promised in his octagon interview to fight after four months.

The Brazilian has secured 20 wins, 2 losses, and 1 draw in his career.

#4 - Kamaru Usman

Kamaru Usman

MMA fighters are engaged in a continuous competition to reach the top of their divisions. In doing so, it is understandable if an athlete looks to fight multiple times a year and pick up wins. Meanwhile, champions have always looked to protect their throne by limiting the frequency of their fights.

However, that is not the case with UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' is one of the most active fighters in the UFC, which is even more impressive considering he has everything to lose.

Kamaru Usman has never fought less than twice in a year, except in 2020, which was marred by the COVID-19 pandemic. Since making his UFC debut in 2015, Usman has stepped inside the octagon 14 times and never lost a single fight.

Kamaru Usman won the UFC welterweight championship in 2019 and has already defended his title four times, twice in 2021.

#3 - Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is one of the most active UFC fighters on the current roster. 'The Last Stylebender' made his UFC debut in 2018 and has gone on to make 11 appearances, going 10-1 in a little more than three years.

Israel Adesanya fought four times in 2018, thrice in 2019, and twice each in 2020 and 2021. Even through COVID protocols, 'Izzy' beat Paulo Costa at UFC 253 and took on light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz at UFC 259.

'The Last Stylebender' won the UFC middleweight title in 2019 and has successfully defended it thrice since then.

#2 - Kevin Holland

Kevin Holland

Kevin Holland made his UFC debut in 2018, and despite staying a low-ranked middleweight fighter, he has been subjected to quite a bit of fame. While one reason for that is Holland loves to talk inside the octagon, another is that 'Trailblazer' is one of the most active UFC fighters on the current roster.

In fact, Kevin Holland was the most active UFC fighter in 2020. In a year where sports as a whole had come to a halt, Holland fought five times in the UFC, winning all of them. In his five wins, he secured four KO's and set a company record for most wins in a calendar year in the middleweight division.

#1 - Donald Cerrone

Donald Cerrone

Donald Cerrone made his UFC debut in 2011 and is not only one of the most active fighters in the organization but also a legend. He holds several records in the UFC, including most wins (23), second-most finishes (16), most fight bonus awards (18), and is tied for most bouts in a year in the history of the MMA promotion (6).

'Cowboy' has gone to war with some of the toughest fighters in the UFC over his career, including Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz, Tony Ferguson, and Jorge Masvidal. Before signing with the UFC, 'Cowboy' fought in MMA promotions in the US and Japan. In an MMA career spread over 15 years, Donald Cerrone has gone 36-16-2.

Donald Cerrone fought three times in 2018, four times in 2019, three times in 2020, and once in 2021. Although 'Cowboy' has entered a decline in his career, going 5-2-1 since 2019, he is one of the most active UFC fighters on the current roster.

