5 active UFC fighters with the most fights

In the UFC, there is always a chance that your next fight will be your last. The dangerous and unpredictable nature of MMA makes it difficult to have a lengthy career at the top of the sport. However, many fighters have had sustained success, with some still competing in the octagon today.

A prime example of a fighter like this is Jorge Masvidal. After adding to his tally on Saturday, 'Gamebred' has 51 fights under his belt, 21 in the UFC. While he was unsuccessful in the main event of UFC 272 against Colby Covington, he had his moments and remains an elite welterweight.

Masvidal's run has been extraordinary in that even in his 50th fight, he was competing for the welterweight championship. Competing at such a high level after so many battles in the cage is a rare feat, and many fighters tend to struggle to pick up results towards the end of their careers.

MMA On Point @OnPointMMA Anthony Smith and Jorge Masvidal are currently the only two UFC ranked fighters with 50 or more professional MMA fights. Talk about having the fighting spirit. #UFCVegas37 Anthony Smith and Jorge Masvidal are currently the only two UFC ranked fighters with 50 or more professional MMA fights. Talk about having the fighting spirit. #UFCVegas37 https://t.co/1KZt7Hl9Nk

Here are the five active UFC fighters with the most fights:

#5. Ben Rothwell - UFC heavyweight - 53

Ben Rothwell holds a record of 39-14

Even at 40 years old, Ben Rothwell continues to add to his impressive list of former opponents. He hasn't been a consistent title contender at heavyweight but has fought a who's who of the division. Some of the names he's faced include Tim Sylvia, Cain Velasquez, Mark Hunt, Alistair Overeem, and Junior dos Santos.

Ben Rothwell had already racked up a dizzying 36 professional MMA bouts prior to signing with the UFC in 2009. Since then, he has fought 17 times, going 9-8 inside the octagon. Even later in his career, he has continued to find success, winning three of his last five fights.

Rothwell is also not done yet and will face another big name before too long. He is scheduled to take on Alexander Gustafsson in a big-time heavyweight bout on May 21. With 'Big Ben' appearing to still be operating at a high level, he may be able to continue adding several fights to his impressive tally.

#4. Donald Cerrone - UFC lightweight/welterweight - 54

Donald Cerrone holds a record of 36-16 (2 NC)

Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone may be one of the best-loved fighters in the entire UFC. The veteran has consistently operated at a high level throughout his career. With that being said, his form has finally appeared to dip in his recent performances.

Cerrone had 17 fights under his belt when he joined the UFC after they acquired WEC. He has racked up 37 bouts in the octagon in the time since, with a record of 23-13 (1 NC). This record would have been all the more impressive had he not struggled recently, as he has failed to win in his last six bouts.

ESPN MMA @espnmma Joe Lauzon and Donald Cerrone will now face each other on May 7, sources confirmed to @bokamotoESPN Joe Lauzon and Donald Cerrone will now face each other on May 7, sources confirmed to @bokamotoESPN. https://t.co/qOLI5iI3xW

Cerrone will have a chance to get back on track when he faces Joe Lauzon on May 7 at UFC 274. While a loss there might lead to his retirement, given his love of fighting, a win could see 'Cowboy' add a few more fights to his record.

#3. Andrei Arlovski - UFC heavyweight - 55

Andrei Arlovski holds a record of 33-20 (2 NC)

Andrei Arlovski is unique to this list in that, despite his age, he is currently riding a three-fight win streak. The former heavyweight champion has looked excellent recently and might even be on the verge of re-joining the rankings at 43 years old.

UFC on BT Sport @btsportufc

• 22nd UFC win in 2022 at UFC 271.

• Five wins in his last six.

• Best win streak since 2015.



was UFC heavyweight champion in 2005. Andrei Arlovski has won three in a row. Andrei Arlovski is 43 years old. • First UFC win in 2000 at UFC 28.• 22nd UFC win in 2022 at UFC 271.• Five wins in his last six.• Best win streak since 2015. @AndreiArlovski was UFC heavyweight champion in 2005. Andrei Arlovski has won three in a row. Andrei Arlovski is 43 years old. • First UFC win in 2000 at UFC 28.• 22nd UFC win in 2022 at UFC 271.• Five wins in his last six.• Best win streak since 2015.@AndreiArlovski was UFC heavyweight champion in 2005. Andrei Arlovski has won three in a row. Andrei Arlovski is 43 years old. https://t.co/CNOjQ28jrj

Arlovski has had two stints with the UFC. His first bout for the promotion came in the year 2000. He fought 14 times before leaving the company in 2008 and then re-signing in 2014. In total, the Belarussian has fought in the octagon 37 times and has a record of 22-14 (1 NC) in these bouts.

Arlovski is showing no signs of slowing down and could easily add several bouts to his current total. He fought three times in 2021 and, having already fought once in 2022, is on pace to match that again this year.

#2. Clay Guida - UFC lightweight - 58 fights

Clay Guida holds a record of 37-21

Clay Guida is another UFC veteran who has turned in some impressive performances as of late. His most recent outing against Leonardo Santos saw him score a huge upset victory and his first submission win since 2011.

Guida had 26 bouts before first entering the octagon and even won the Strikeforce lightweight championship during that time. Since then, he has fought 32 times inside the octagon and has gone 17-15. He has earned multiple big wins over names like Nate Diaz, Rafael dos Anjos, Anthony Pettis, and B.J. Penn.

Guida is scheduled to return to the octagon on April 23, where he will face Peruvian prospect Claudio Puelles. Given how good he's looked recently, it seems like a given that Guida will make it to 60 career fights before too long.

#1. Alexey Oleynik - UFC heavyweight - 76 fights

Alexey Oleynik's record stands at 59-16-1

Alexey Oleynik has had the most fights of any fighter still competing in the octagon today, and nobody is close. His ridiculous 76 professional MMA fights see him nearly 20 ahead of the nearest competitor. It's doubtful we'll see a fighter get to a tally like this ever again.

Oleynik fought all over the place before first entering the octagon in 2014, including M-1, KSW, and Bellator. Since then, he has fought a surprisingly small number of times, going 8-7 in his 15 fights. As he is a renowned submissions specialist, it is not surprising that six of these victories have come via submission.

Oleynik, however, has struggled for form recently. The UFC star has lost each of his last three fights. He will have a chance to rebound when he faces Ilir Latifi on March 26. Oleynik is now 44 years old, but it doesn't seem unthinkable that his MMA legend will make it to a ridiculous 80 professional fights.

