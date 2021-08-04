5 Bellator MMA fighters who could be title contenders in the UFC

The UFC is undoubtedly the world’s number one MMA promotion, but when it comes to its nearest competitor, Bellator MMA is clearly the standout.

While not as deep as the UFC’s, Bellator MMA has a relatively strong roster, but do they have any fighters who could compete with the UFC’s best?

We have seen Bellator champions fail in the UFC before – Hector Lombard and Will Brooks come to mind – but equally, others such as Eddie Alvarez and Michael Chandler have succeeded.

Right now, though, Bellator has a particularly strong crop of fighters who would be fascinating to see in action inside the UFC octagon.

So with that in mind, here are five Bellator fighters who could become title contenders in the UFC.

#5. Vadim Nemkov – current Bellator light heavyweight champion

Vadim Nemkov is one of the most dangerous light-heavyweights in the world right now

The light heavyweight division is often seen as an aging one in the UFC and beyond. Although young stars like Jiri Prochazka and Johnny Walker have broken through recently, older fighters like Glover Teixeira, Jan Blachowicz and Phil Davis are still around the top of the 205-pound mountain.

That’s why current Bellator light heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov would be a hugely interesting addition to the UFC roster if they could sign him. At 29 years of age, Nemkov is still young for a 205-pounder, and his record is stellar.

The Russian hasn’t lost a fight since 2016, and since arriving in Bellator, he’s built a perfect 6-0 record in the promotion since his 2017 debut.

More impressively, Nemkov has also finished the majority of his opponents, with Davis, who the Russian has defeated twice, being the only man to last the distance with him.

A well-rounded fighter, Nemkov hits incredibly hard on the feet, has excellent technical skills, and is highly accomplished on the ground too.

His 2020 finish of Ryan Bader, who was at the time considered the best light heavyweight outside the UFC by some distance, opened everyone’s eyes to his talents, and he’s now poised to really break out as a star.

So could Nemkov mix it up with the UFC’s best? Despite a 2015 loss to Prochazka, the answer is almost certainly yes.

He’s got all the tools needed to make it to the top of the UFC, and with much of the promotion’s light heavyweight division getting older, he’d almost certainly become an instant title contender.

