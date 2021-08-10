The only certain way a fighter has to reach the top of the UFC is to win their fights, but sometimes, that path can be lengthy and fraught with plenty of tricky bouts. However, if a fighter can show that they are a ruthless finisher, they can skyrocket up the rankings far quicker.

Right now, the UFC is filled with several excellent finishers, but as always, some shine over and above their peers as the best in the promotion.

Some of them have been deadly finishers from the moment they set foot in the octagon, while others have honed their skills over a longer time.

However, the one thing that links them is that when they go to battle, the usual outcome is their opponent either tapping out or leaving the octagon unconscious.

So with this in mind, here are 5 of the best finishers in the UFC today:

#5. Vicente Luque – UFC welterweight

UFC welterweight contender Vicente Luque can seemingly finish his foes from any position

He is currently one of the hottest fighters in the UFC welterweight division, thanks to his submission victory over Michael Chiesa at UFC 265. There’s simply no way of denying that Vicente Luque is one of the most ruthless finishers in the UFC.

‘The Silent Assassin’ entered the octagon for the first time back in 2015 following a run on TUF 21, and largely thanks to his low-key personality, he didn’t come with much fanfare.

However, over the six years that have followed his debut, Luque has proven that very few fighters are capable of finishing their opponents quite like he is. ‘The Silent Assassin’ has 14 UFC wins to his name, and incredibly, only one of those victories has gone the distance.

With a finishing rate like this, it’s hardly surprising that Luque has won a total of eight performance bonuses from the UFC.

The most impressive thing about the finishing skills of 'The Silent Assassin,' though, is the fact that he’s equally deadly with both his striking and his submissions – which means his opponents should fear him no matter where the fight takes place.

Basically, Luque is as ruthless a finisher that we’ve ever seen in the UFC, and right now, he’s proving he can do it against elite-level opponents.

