5 best episodes of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast featuring a UFC fighter

The Joe Rogan Experience is considered one of the best podcasts in the world. Hosted by UFC color commentator and MMA expert Joe Rogan, the podcast features some of the biggest personalities from across the globe with expertise in various fields.

However, being a personality with deep roots in the MMA community, some of the most special Joe Rogan Experience podcasts have been ones featuring UFC fighters.

Joe Rogan has had several UFC fighters on his podcast over the years. Be it former champions or up-and-coming MMA sensations, they have all ended up in the snazzy studio setting of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast. These episodes have given fight fans a closer look into the lives of UFC athletes.

In this article, we look at five of the best episodes of the Joe Rogan Experience featuring UFC fighters.

#5. Stephen Thompson on the Joe Rogan Experience

Stephen Thompson on the JRE MMA show | Image via MiddleEasy

Stephen Thompson is one of the nicest MMA fighters ever, not just in the UFC, but in all of combat sport history. It is not a surprise, therefore, that the number four-ranked UFC welterweight owns the Nicest Motherf***er (NMF) title. Thompson appeared on the Joe Rogan Experience in April 2021, giving his fans a closer look into the workings of his mind.

'Wonderboy' spilled quite a lot of beans about several things in his career and life. He revealed how he and Jorge Masvidal planned their fight at a UFC event. Thompson spoke about his early kickboxing career, where he used to go to the weigh-ins with metal rings and keys in his pocket in order to weigh heavier.

Stephen Thompson confessed to almost throwing up inside the octagon at one point in his career, and why it was a relief for him to get knocked out by Anthony Pettis at UFC Fight Night 148. Most importantly, Thompson told Joe Rogan about how he grew up to be the nice guy fans know him to be.

This was episode #108 of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Jack Cunningham