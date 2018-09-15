Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Khabib Nurmagomedov's 5 best UFC fights

Scott Newman
SENIOR ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
89   //    15 Sep 2018, 00:18 IST

UFC 205: Nurmagomedov v Johnson
Khabib Nurmagomedov defends his UFC Lightweight title against Conor McGregor at UFC 229

We’re now just a matter of weeks away from one of the biggest fights in UFC history, as UFC 229 will finally see the long-awaited fight between UFC Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and former titleholder – and the biggest star in the sport – Conor McGregor.

Practically everyone knows how McGregor got to this point and all about his biggest fights – vs. Mendes, vs. Aldo, vs. Diaz, vs. Alvarez – but Khabib’s journey has been a slightly longer one, albeit just as successful. The Dagestani fighter is 26-0 in MMA with 10 UFC victories to date, and he’s beaten some absolute killers along the way.

Here are Khabib’s 5 most impressive performances inside the Octagon.

#1 vs Thiago Tavares, UFC on FX 7 – 01/19/13

Nurmagomedov finished Thiago Tavares in just under two minutes
Nurmagomedov finished Thiago Tavares in just under two minutes

Coming into his fight with Thiago Tavares in January 2013, Khabib was determined to send a message to the UFC, the fans, and his fellow Lightweights. He’d actually struggled somewhat in his previous fight – a decision win over Gleison Tibau – with some fans feeling Tibau should’ve been given the nod. And for this showdown, he was stepping right into the hornet’s nest – Sao Paulo, Brazil, where a partisan crowd would be cheering Tavares on.

At the weigh-in, Nurmagomedov showed off his witty side, as he wore a t-shirt with the slogan “If Sambo was easy, it’d be called jiu-jitsu”. It might’ve annoyed the Brazilian fans, but by the time the fight came around, Khabib was done joking.

The fight was just two minutes old when, after a short period of feeling out, Khabib nailed Tavares with a big step-in left uppercut. The Brazilian went crashing down and after a series of elbows – referee Dan Miragliotta letting the fight go on for too long, to be truthful – ‘The Eagle’ was declared the winner by TKO.

The fans in attendance were stunned into silence – partly in horror at a Brazilian favourite being stopped so violently, partly in awe of Khabib – and it was suddenly crystal clear that there could be no doubts – Nurmagomedov was for real.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
UFC 229 Conor McGregor Khabib Nurmagomedov
Scott Newman
SENIOR ANALYST
UK based, big follower of football and MMA. Tottenham and England fan for life!
5 Reasons Khabib Nurmagomedov Will Defeat Conor Mcgregor...
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons Why Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor is...
RELATED STORY
How Good Is Khabib Nurmagomedov?
RELATED STORY
5 Richest UFC Fighters in 2018
RELATED STORY
UFC 229: Shocking details about the Conor McGregor vs...
RELATED STORY
UFC News: Conor McGregor set to return to the Octagon in...
RELATED STORY
UFC: Khabib Nurmagomedov challenges Conor McGregor for a...
RELATED STORY
UFC 223: Khabib Nurmagomedov respects Tony Ferguson
RELATED STORY
UFC News: Khabib Nurmagomedov's coach talks about Conor...
RELATED STORY
UFC News: Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov to...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us