5 Best MMA fighters not in UFC right now

JM Payne FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 7 // 06 Jan 2019, 02:07 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

These 5 MMA fighters are amongst the very best, but don't compete in the UFC

The UFC is undoubtedly the world's greatest Mixed Martial Arts promotion today, with its roster comprising some of the best fighters of all time. Regardless, several other MMA promotions such as Bellator MMA and One Championship continue trying their level best to compete with the UFC -- signing a respectable number of top combatants to their respective rosters.

While the general consensus in the combat sports community is that the best MMA fighters only fight in the UFC, it's been proven on several occasions that combatants from outside the company at times tend to enter the UFC and go on to dominate their individual Ultimate Fighting Championship weight-class they compete in.

Today, we take a special look at some of the best MMA fighters who are not in the UFC right now.

#5 Bibiano Fernandes

Bibiano Fernandes is one of the greatest Bantamweights of all time

Brazilian MMA stalwart Bibiano Fernandes has competed in several Mixed Martial Arts promotions all over the world, and has long been regarded as one of the greatest Bantamweight MMA fighters of his generation. Fernandes lost a controversial split-decision to Kevin Belingon in late 2018, however, apart from the aforesaid loss, the former has had an incredible run in One Championship.

Fernandes is an excellent fighter who has been known for his technical proficiency, irrespective of where the fight takes place. Moreover, the Brazilian MMA veteran has also served as the main sparring partner for former pound-for-pound great and ex-UFC Flyweight Champion Demetrious 'Mighty Mouse' Johnson.

Although Fernandes has never competed in the UFC, his brand in the MMA realm is regarded as a highly reputable one nonetheless. The vast majority of combat sports fans, as well as experts, have often asserted that they'd love to see Fernandes make a run at the UFC Bantamweight Title, however, as of now, that seems a tad unlikely. Speaking of which...

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement