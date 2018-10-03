5 Best UFC Fighters in 2018

Khabib - Could cap off a stupendous year with victory over Conor McGregor

2018 marks the 25th anniversary of the UFC which debuted back in November 1993. Now fully fledged as part of the mainstream as one of the most popular sports in the world, the UFC has put out an incredible number of events, making this one of the most successful years in company history.

With the upcoming returns of BJ Penn, Jon Jones and Conor McGregor to the Octagon, things are only going to get more exciting.

2018 has seen several UFC stars individually have standout years also. This slideshow counts down the fighters who have enjoyed a hugely successful 2018.

#5 Derrick Lewis

Derrick Lewis - Has his eyes on the UFC Heavyweight Championship

Heavyweight contender, Derrick Lewis has had a standout 2018 thus far. One that could be capped off, if he wins at UFC 229 against the giant Russian, Alexander Volkov.

Lewis's 2018 began with a bang as he won "performance of the night" honors for his knockout win over Marcin Tybura at UFC Fight Night 126.

Lewis followed that victory up versus Francis Ngannou, who in his previous fight had challenged Stipe Miocic for the UFC Heavyweight Championship.

Lewis dominated the match and won via unanimous decision putting him in line for a UFC Heavyweight Championship shot.

Should he win his clash with Volkov at UFC 229, Lewis should earn his long-awaited crack at the title which would cap off a stellar year for the veteran fighter.

