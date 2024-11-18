5 best UFC fights to look forward to in December 2024

This weekend's trip to Macau marks the end of November for the UFC. Therefore, it's time to look forward to the final month of 2024.

Remarkably, the UFC only has two events scheduled for December 2024, meaning fans don't have a huge amount to look forward to.

Thankfully, the two events on offer are pretty strong on paper, so hopefully the fights on offer deliver the goods.

Here, then, are the five best UFC fights to look forward to in December 2024.

#5. DooHo Choi vs. Nate Landwehr - UFC 310

UFC 310 is a very deep card, with a number of potentially key fights in multiple weight classes.

It's probably fair to say that the featherweight bout between DooHo Choi and Nate Landwehr isn't one of those key fights. Realistically, neither one of these fighters is close to title contention right now.

Despite this, there's no doubt that if these two perform to their potential, this could be one of the best fights not just in December, but in 2024 in general.

Landwehr has long been known for his exciting brawling style. 'The Train' has claimed post-fight bonus awards in four of his eight octagon bouts, including his most recent, a knockout of Jamall Emmers.

Choi, meanwhile, was famously inducted into the UFC's Hall of Fame for his wild 2016 clash with Cub Swanson. 'The Korean Superboy' returned to form big time this summer, stopping Bill Algeo in violent fashion.

Basically, it's likely that these two fighters meet in the middle of the octagon and exchange fire until one man can't continue. Given the toughness they've both shown, it could go either way - and could easily turn into an instant classic.

#4. Movsar Evloev vs. Aljamain Sterling - UFC 310

Bizarrely, the current lineup for UFC 310 features one of its best fights on the preliminary card.

Although it could change, quite why the powers-that-be have deemed Aljamain Sterling vs. Movsar Evloev unworthy of the main card is a mystery.

Put simply, there's a chance that this fight could well produce the next big title contender at 145 pounds, particularly with the dominance Ilia Topuria is showing at the top of the division.

While he's not known for his violent finishes, Evloev might be the most dangerous fighter out there at featherweight. Unbeaten at 18-0, the Russian has used his powerful wrestling to beat the likes of Arnold Allen, Dan Ige, and Diego Lopes.

However, whether he can outgrapple the former bantamweight champ is another thing entirely. Sterling is one of the outstanding grapplers in the UFC right now, and he looked fantastic in his first fight at 145 pounds when he outpointed Calvin Kattar.

Expect some thrilling exchanges on the mat here, with 'Funk Master' looking to push Evloev harder than he's ever been pushed before. The winner will definitely have earned a title eliminator at worst, making this one of December's key bouts.

#3. Alexandre Pantoja vs. Kai Asakura - UFC 310

Throughout modern UFC history, it's been rare to see fighters make their octagon debut in a title fight.

UFC 310's headline bout will be one of those rare occasions, as current flyweight champ Alexandre Pantoja defends his crown against the debuting Japanese star Kai Asakura.

While Asakura hasn't earned his shot in the octagon, he definitely boasts the credentials to make him a title threat.

A well-rounded fighter who tends to prefer to smash his foes with strikes, he was a two-time bantamweight champion in RIZIN and holds wins over the likes of Manel Kape and Kyoji Horiguchi.

Whether he's got enough to take out Pantoja, though, is another thing. 'The Cannibal' is unbeaten since 2020, claimed his title in a war with Brandon Moreno, and has already defended it successfully twice.

More to the point, the kind of pressure he puts on his opponents will likely test Asakura like never before.

Given that Pantoja is also on a run of producing thrilling fights, there's no reason why this one should be any different. While it isn't the biggest fight from a star power perspective, it should still be a great one.

#2. Colby Covington vs. Joaquin Buckley - UFC on ESPN 63

The final UFC event of 2024 will see the promotion head to Tampa, Florida, and in the headliner, fans will be treated to a key welterweight bout.

Initially, Joaquin Buckley was scheduled to fight Ian Machado Garry here, but with 'The Future' now involved a week earlier, he's set for a different challenge entirely.

In a move that has come as somewhat of a surprise, former interim champ Colby Covington has accepted the bout with 'New Mansa'.

Perhaps 'Chaos' has sensed opportunity. He hasn't fought since last December, when he looked past his best in a loss to Leon Edwards. Essentially, he was in danger of becoming irrelevant at 170 pounds.

This fight, of course, offers him a chance to re-establish himself as a contender.

Buckley is on one of the best runs in the division right now, riding a five-fight win streak that culminated in October with a violent knockout of Stephen Thompson.

If 'New Mansa' can take out Covington in the same manner, then he could well be looking at a title shot in 2025.

Regardless of the winner, this one could definitely prove to be pivotal for the welterweight division going into next year, making it one of December's best fights on paper.

#1. Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Ian Machado Garry - UFC 310

It's quite rare that the UFC matches two undefeated contenders against one another before either has had a chance to fight for a title. That's why UFC 310's new co-headliner is so intriguing.

Initially, Shavkat Rakhmonov was set to challenge Belal Muhammad for the welterweight title in the event's headliner, but with Muhammad out, he will now face Ian Machado Garry instead.

Both men are not only unbeaten in the octagon, but they're also unbeaten in MMA overall, with Rakhmonov standing at 18-0 and Garry at 15-0.

'Nomad' is probably the more dangerous finisher, as he's still never gone the distance, but Garry has been almost as impressive. The Irishman has taken out Neil Magny, Geoff Neal and Michael Page, all by using his slick striking style.

Basically, it's almost impossible to pick a winner here. Rakhmonov will be the favorite, but nobody can really count 'The Future' out.

Sure, it's arguable that making this fight for an interim title would've made it even better, but even so, it's still a five-round fight and the winner is set to fight for the title anyway.

Therefore, with one man almost guaranteed to lose his unbeaten status, this fight is definitely the best one on offer in December, and could be one of the best of 2024 overall.

