Perhaps one of the most long-running debates, is that of which fighters are the G.O.A.T.s (Greatest Of All Time) in the realm of one-on-one combat sports competition.

To be honest, although the laws of nature have time and again solidified the fact that the perfect fighter doesn't exist, we as MMA fans, often utilize a myriad of variables which enable us to arrive at somewhat of an educated opinion as to who the very best fighters in the world truly are!

Today, we examine the 5 best UFC pound for pound fighters...In other words, assuming that notable variables, primarily their respective weights, are relatively similar; we take a closer look at the top fighters in the world's premier MMA promotion today...

#5 Robert Whittaker and Tyron Woodley

Robert Whittaker (left) and Tyron Woodley (right) are sagacious combatants

Robert Whittaker is the reigning, undisputed UFC Middleweight Champion, and holds a record of 20 wins with 4 defeats. Whittaker is regarded by many as one of the most well-rounded fighters in Mixed Martial Arts history, and is currently considered to be the betting favorite to win his upcoming fight against challenger Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 234.

"The Reaper" poses a threat to his opponents regardless of whether the fight stays on the feet or hits the mat -- he can strike with the best of them, and grapple against the trickiest wrestlers and BJJ practitioners in the MMA dominion. It's intriguing to note that Whittaker is hailed as the primary reason behind Yoel Romero -- one of the greatest pure athletes to ever step foot inside the UFC's famed Octagon -- not having won the UFC Middleweight Title yet.

On the other hand, you have Tyron "The Chosen One" Woodley (19-3-1), who presently holds the UFC Welterweight Championship, and is praised by one and all for his excellent wrestling skills, respectable BJJ arsenal, as well as his terrifyingly effective striking.

Love him or hate him, Woodley is indeed one of the best pound for pound fighters in the world today; as is Whittaker...

