5 best UFC PPV fights of 2022 so far

As of last weekend, the UFC have put on four PPV's already this year. These events have featured some great action and as we're now a third of the way through 2022, it seems appropriate to take a look back. While PPV fights do not always meet the hype surrounding them, sometimes they very so much do.

PPV events are where you find the biggest fights and therefore the top competitors in the sport. So far this year we've seen PPV cards headlined by the likes of Francis Ngannou, Israel Adesanya, Jorge Masvidal and Alexander Volkanovski.

UFC @ufc #UFC273 An absolute clinic by @AlexVolkanovski to retain his belt An absolute clinic by @AlexVolkanovski to retain his belt 👑 #UFC273 https://t.co/bjTSTK5zGw

With so much talent in action, there are plenty of contenders already for this list and you can be sure that will only grow as the year goes on. This list only features fights that took place on the main card of a PPV event this year. Here are the five best UFC PPV fights of 2022 so far:

Honorable mentions: Derek Brunson vs. Jared Cannonier - UFC 271, Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan - UFC 273

#5. Kevin Holland vs. Alex Oliveira - UFC 272

Holland defeated Oliveira via second-round TKO

Kevin Holland is constantly one of the most entertaining athletes on the entire roster. Whether it's his interviews, his fights or his extra-ordinary acts of courage outside the cage, everything Holland does is a must-see. On March 5 this year, he took on Alex 'Cowboy' Oliveira in what was a very fun fight.

The fight marked Holland's first octagon fight at welterweight, which led to much speculation in the build-up as to how he would perform. To the surprise of many, it was Oliveira who came out the stronger in round one. He finished the round attempting a choke on Holland, who gave two thumbs up as time expired.

The second round, however, was a different story as Holland's striking started to find its home. He put together a great combination to finish Oliveira and earn a $50,000 performance bonus in the process. It will be interesting to see what is next for both men.

#4. Derrick Lewis vs. Tai Tuivasa - UFC 271

Tuivasa defeated Lewis via second-round KO

This fight at UFC 271 may not have been the most technical, but that didn't stop it from being an incredibly entertaining clash. Derrick Lewis and Tai Tuivasa are two of the hardest-hitting competitors to have ever stepped into the octagon, so a big knockout finish was expected. The pair duly delivered.

Whilst the fight didn't immediately burst into life, every punch was thrown with such ferocity that there was constant tension while watching the bout. The pair also showcased some of their wrestling skills, which was a fun twist given they were expected to exclusively stand and bang.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting Morning Report: Tai Tuivasa convinced Dana White to do a shoey at UFC 271 after KO of Derrick Lewis (@jedkmeshew) mmafighting.com/2022/2/14/2293… Morning Report: Tai Tuivasa convinced Dana White to do a shoey at UFC 271 after KO of Derrick Lewis (@jedkmeshew) mmafighting.com/2022/2/14/2293… https://t.co/Iuyb0WgOJD

Ultimately, it was Tuivasa who delivered the killer blow with an enormous elbow from close range to Lewis. 'The Black Beast' dropping to the ground and the referee waiving off the fight was a shocking moment that elevated this fight from good to great.

#3. Brandon Moreno vs. Deiveson Figueiredo III - UFC 270

Figueiredo defeated Moreno via unanimous decision

Many will feel this fight is not ranked as highly as it ought to be given the war these two men put on. As we've come to expect from Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo, the pair put it all on the line and delivered another iconic flyweight battle.

The pair put on an entertaining back-and-forth fight which featured plenty of striking and some knockdowns that stunned the crowd. On top of the in-cage action, Moreno was a clear fan favorite and Figueiredo embracing his role as the villain only helped elevate the bout further.

UFC on BT Sport @btsportufc



UFC 256 ends in a Majority Draw ‍♂️

UFC 263 ends with a Brandon Moreno Win

UFC 270 ends with a Deiveson Figueiredo Win



A 4th fight to settle the score? 🤔



#UFC270 After 3 fights it’s now 1-1-1 between Brandon Moreno and Deiveson FigueiredoUFC 256 ends in a Majority Draw‍♂️UFC 263 ends with a Brandon Moreno WinUFC 270 ends with a Deiveson Figueiredo WinA 4th fight to settle the score? 🤔 After 3 fights it’s now 1-1-1 between Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo 🏆UFC 256 ends in a Majority Draw 🙅‍♂️UFC 263 ends with a Brandon Moreno Win 🇲🇽UFC 270 ends with a Deiveson Figueiredo Win 🇧🇷A 4th fight to settle the score? 🤔#UFC270 https://t.co/YqGbBXN2Pd

After five frantic rounds, Figueiredo had his hand raised via unanimous decision to reclaim his title and bring the series record against his rival to 1-1-1. This has led to heavy speculation regarding a fourth straight bout between the pair and so you should not be surprised if they put on another amazing fight soon.

#2. Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane - UFC 270

Ngannou defeated Gane via unanimous decision

The action in this UFC heavyweight title fight may not have surpassed that of the previous entry on this list, but the storylines within this bout took it to another level. The most significant of which was that this was the last bout of Ngannou's current contract, making it a huge fight for the champion with free agency looming.

On top of that, in the days leading up to the fight, it became clear that Ngannou had suffered a serious injury in training. This became apparent when he uncharacteristically headed out to the octagon wearing two knee-braces. Gane out-pointed him in the first two rounds and things did not look good at all.

However, Ngannou then shockingly employed a grappling-heavy offense and repeatedly took Gane down to the mat. He found success in this department which led to him securing a unanimous decision victory that showed the huge improvement he's made in that area.

Sportskeeda MMA @sportskeedaMMA



#MMA #UFC Francis Ngannou has shared his views on Dana White not presenting him with the heavyweight belt after he beat Ciryl Gane at UFC 270. Francis Ngannou has shared his views on Dana White not presenting him with the heavyweight belt after he beat Ciryl Gane at UFC 270.#MMA #UFC https://t.co/uU1Yu3smXl

It was a fight with incredibly high stakes and still produced an intriguing fight that kept fans on their toes.

#1. Gilbert Burns vs. Khamzat Chimaev - UFC 273

Chimaev defeated Burns via unanimous decision

This fight might not have been five rounds, it may not have had a title on the line but it still just might be the best fight we've seen this year. This fight was all about Khamzat Chimaev and finding out just how good he is. Not only did he prove himself, but Gilbert Burns let the world know who he is in the process.

Marcel Dorff 🇳🇱🇮🇩 @BigMarcel24

The fight had everything!! Watched it back already. So much respect for both Burns and Chimaev. Two epic warriors. A classic!!



📸 Getty Images This pictureThe fight had everything!! Watched it back already. So much respect for both Burns and Chimaev. Two epic warriors. A classic!!📸 Getty Images This picture 😅The fight had everything!! Watched it back already. So much respect for both Burns and Chimaev. Two epic warriors. A classic!!📸 Getty Images https://t.co/7maQxlo4Gj

The bout was tightly contested, with Chimaev securing the first round when he knocked Burns down with a jab in the closing moments. The second round featured a gutsy performance from the Brazilian, who bounced back to become the first man to take a round from 'Borz'.

Chimaev somehow found the strength to re-assert himself in the third round and ultimately claimed a unanimous decision victory. He has the potential to be the brightest star on the roster one day and while his performance may not have been perfect, it produced a truly incredible fight.

Edited by wkhuff20