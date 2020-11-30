5 of the best UFC walkout songs for your workout playlist

The UFC is widely regarded as one of the best combat sports organizations in the world today.

It’s beyond a shadow of a doubt the premier MMA promotion and has been that way since Pride FC’s decline and eventual buyout in 2007.

Considering that, it may not come as a surprise that the UFC features some of the toughest combat sports competitors on the planet. And while the MMA fights are the main attraction at a UFC event, what sets the UFC apart from its current competition is that its presentation and entertainment-quotient are undeniably off the charts.

Right from the video-editing, on-screen personalities, deals with top media networks, to mainstream crossovers and much more, the UFC sets the benchmark for entertainment in the fight game.

Speaking of which, one of the most entertaining parts of a UFC event is the fighters’ respective entrances, as they make the long lonely walk from the backstage area to the octagon. The UFC fighter walkout is accompanied by the entrance music; a song or multiple songs usually selected by the fighter themselves or at times by the UFC personnel.

Today, we take a special look at some of the best UFC walkout songs in a list we’ve compiled that has specifically been tailored for you, dear reader.

It would be impossible to list all the best walkout songs in one discussion, but what we’re going to look at is five of the best UFC walkout songs for your workout playlist. This one is for all the fight fans, martial artists, gym-goers, and even people who may not train at all. These songs will help you with your workout, and even if you don’t train, these tracks will surely give you goosebumps…

#5 Stipe Miocic – “Till I Die” by Machine Gun Kelly

Stipe Miocic

The first song we’ve got on our list is one that’s been a trademark entrance song of reigning UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic.

“Till I Die” by Machine Gun Kelly is an amazing track in and of itself. But with Miocic having contributed to its popularity by using it in some of his most high-profile bouts, MGK’s awesome track has gotten more recognition than ever.

MGK’s Till I Die features beats that perfectly match Miocic’s calm and composed annihilator persona. However, MGK’s vocals on the track are diametrically opposite to Miocic’s demeanor, by which we mean they are chaotic.

Be that as it may, the cool beats and chaotic vocals make for the perfect mixture to hype a person up for a tough workout session. It’s a high energy song and perfectly represents the warrior spirit of Miocic and Machine Gun Kelly – both of whom are known to have immense respect for each other and proudly represent Cleveland, Ohio.

If you’re into combat sports/martial arts training, then this song is most definitely for you. You can add this song to your playlist and get a few good rounds in on the heavy bag, the maize bag, or the speed bag. The beats will help you stay calm and composed whilst simultaneously ensuring that you don’t lose focus. MGK’s fiery vocals won’t let you.

Besides, this track is also great if you are an early bird or even a night owl, getting in that all-important roadwork to toughen up. Till I Die will help you get the miles in and get through your jogs and runs smoothly. Up next, we look at a track that’ll test you, kind of antonymic to the one we just discussed…