5 best year-end pay-per-view events in UFC history

In a tradition that originated in Japan with promotions like PRIDE, the UFC now traditionally ends its year with a major pay-per-view event.

Over the years, these marquee pay-per-views have ranked amongst the greatest UFC shows.

With titles changing hands, superstars being made and plenty of highlight reel finishes, some of the UFC’s best year-end pay-per-views remain hugely memorable.

With that in mind, here are the five best year-ending pay-per-views in UFC history.

Note: for the purposes of this article, only those pay-per-views that acted as the final UFC show of a year have been considered.

#5: UFC 232: Jones vs. Gustafsson II (2018)

Amanda Nunes' wild shootout with Cris Cyborg made UFC 232 an event to remember

2018 was filled with excellent octagon events, though few riveted audiences that year more than UFC 232.

The December 29 offering from the world's largest MMA outfit was one of those rare shows where almost every winner could've claimed a $50k bonus.

Just one fight on the preliminary card – Curtis Millender’s win over Siyar Bahadurzada – went the distance that night. Meanwhile, Ryan Hall, Petr Yan and Uriah Hall each gained superb finishes.

Future UFC featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski opened the main card by knocking out Chad Mendes. The evening's most stunning finish, however, was yet to come.

Said finish was produced by UFC bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes. 'The Lioness' claimed two title belts when she knocked out featherweight queen Cris Cyborg, becoming the first fighter to defeat the MMA legend in over a decade.

Nunes' triumph should’ve been the perfect way to end 2018.

However, that year's pinnacle MMA evening closed on something of a sour note as Jon Jones – who was returning from a suspension for PED use – stopped Alexander Gustafsson to reclaim the UFC light-heavyweight title.

Jones' triumph came after the promotion was forced to move the event from Las Vegas to California. Another suspicious drug screening prompted the Nevada State Athletic Commission's refusal to sanction 'Bones' on the UFC's home turf.

Scandal aside, UFC 232 remains one of the promotion’s better year-enders due to its multiple finishes– but it probably would’ve been ranked even higher had it ended with Nunes’ victory.

Edited by Joshua Broom