5 biggest fights the UFC could put on today

The UFC and MMA, in general, are more popular today than ever before. The sport has become so successful due, in large part, to the fact that fans get to see the best and most popular fighters take on one another regularly. The UFC wants to put on the biggest fights possible and consistently does, meaning that the dream fights fans come up with are never too far from coming to fruition. The greater the interest in any one contest, the more money the promotion stands to make.

Today, there are a ton of big-time fights that we could soon see. Furthermore, two of the biggest stars in the sport's history, Conor McGregor and Jon Jones, appear likely to return to action before long, only adding to the options when it comes to huge PPV fights we could soon see.

Here are the five biggest fights the UFC could put on today:

Khamzat Chimaev has all the momentum after defeating Gilbert Burns.

#5. Kamaru Usman vs. Khamzat Chimaev - UFC welterweight division

Kamaru Usman has become one of the biggest stars in the sport, having gone through multiple battles with both Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington. However, he may not have faced an opponent with much momentum as the surging Khamzat Chimaev.

Both men are undefeated in the UFC, and Chimaev has been on a rocket ship up the rankings since his debut. Chimaev’s dominant performances, entertaining personality, and recent friendship with the popular Darren Till have made him the fastest rising star on the roster.

Seeing the number one fighter in the world against the most impressive prospect we’ve ever seen would create a huge fight. While Usman and Chimaev are still only on the verge of becoming popular mainstream names, their fight could be one of the highest-skilled matchups MMA has ever seen.

#4. Conor McGregor vs. Jorge Masvidal - UFC welterweight division

Perhaps Masvidal could defend the BMF title in this one

While their results in the UFC have been less than stellar recently, Conor McGregor and Jorge Masvidal remain top-five draws in the sport. Few, if any, fighters draw as much attention as 'The Notorious' and Masvidal, so if they fight, it would be a massive contest and a logical next step for both men.

McGregor seems interested in moving up to the welterweight division where Masvidal currently competes. The Irish fighter’s most recent win came at 170 lbs, and he could have a shorter route to the title there, given his losses to Dustin Poirier at lightweight. For Masvidal, it would be a chance to rebound in a big way.

Once again, the fact that both men have struggled to pick up wins recently doesn’t stop it from being one of the biggest fights possible today. Pitting two of the biggest stars the sport has ever seen against each other will be sure to sell a ridiculous number of PPVs and draw a ton of attention.

#3. Francis Ngannou vs. Jon Jones - UFC heavyweight division

Francis Ngannou has teased a move to boxing in recent times.

Jon Jones has teased a move to heavyweight for years and has already entered the greatest of all-time discussions due to his run at 205 lbs. If he does finally make this move, he will almost certainly receive a title shot. The biggest fight for Jones in that division is undoubtedly current champ Francis Ngannou.

For the moment, both men’s status with the company is a little unknown. Jones has spoken at length about his desire to return to action, but we’ve yet to see that take place. Ngannou has no fights remaining on his current contract and has become a big enough star that he could well look at his options outside of the UFC.

Should the stars align and this fight gets made, it might be the biggest fight in MMA heavyweight history. A dominant champion against an all-time great in his first fight in the division would do huge numbers and be a genuinely intriguing fight. Let’s see if this enormous clash ultimately comes to fruition.

#2. Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz III - UFC welterweight division

Conor McGregor remains the most prominent star MMA has ever seen.

The greatest rivalry in the history of the UFC is currently tied at 1-1. Therefore, it is an absolute no-brainer for the company to put on a trilogy bout between Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz. This fight would receive a ton of mainstream attention and make the promotion huge money.

'The Notorious' and Diaz are incredibly popular, to the point that neither man’s recent losses will diminish interest in this fight too much. If anything, they seem more evenly matched than ever, and it would be hard to pick the favorite.

You are guaranteed fireworks from the build-up to the fight in a matchup between McGregor and Diaz. It would be a real shame if we never saw the trilogy bout this rivalry deserves, and now seems like the perfect time for the pair to run it back.

#1. Israel Adesanya vs. Jon Jones - UFC heavyweight division

Is Israel Adesanya vs. Jon Jones the most significant possible fight in the UFC?

While the biggest opponent at heavyweight for Jon Jones is Francis Ngannou, the biggest fight in the promotion is Israel Adesanya. Admittedly, they are two weight classes apart, but Adesanya has hinted he could eventually compete at heavyweight.

There are so many factors that would make this bout one of the biggest the sport has ever seen. They are two of the greatest competitors and have dominated the competition in their respective divisions. They’ve also gone back-and-forth extensively on social media and don’t like one another.

A feud between two champions in a new weight class is about as big a fight as you could imagine. This hypothetical fight is a genuinely mouth-watering proposition and would easily be a mainstream success given both fighters' popularity.

