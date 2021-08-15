5 biggest rants from Jake Paul against UFC president Dana White

While Jake Paul likes to call out UFC fighters and challenge them for boxing bouts, one person he has called out the most is Dana White. The UFC president has expressed his strong dislike for the YouTube sensation-turned-pro boxer on several occasions. In return, the younger Paul brother has only irked White even more.

No matter how much he is disliked by some fight fans, Jake Paul has disrupted the MMA community for quite a while. Along with tempting retired UFC fighters to enter the world of boxing for higher pays, Paul has also fired shots at Dana White in public.

On that note, here's a look at the five biggest rants Jake Paul has had against UFC president Dana White.

#5 Jake Paul says UFC fighters are trapped in shi**y contracts with Dana White

One major reason for which Jake Paul has gone on rants against Dana White is the pay of fighters in the UFC. The YouTuber believes the UFC boss engages in monopolistic practices to trap UFC fighters into 'shi**y contracts' and robs them of their due.

Speaking at a press event ahead of his boxing bout against former UFC champion Tyron Woodley, Jake Paul went off against Dana White. Accusing the UFC's top brass of underpaying their athletes, Paul said that a new movement is starting that would undo this injustice. He said:

"There’s a movement moving forward that is going to show that fighters should be getting paid more. It’s unfair. The UFC fighters don’t have fair pay. Out of all the sports, the percentage the owners get versus the athlete, they’re the lowest."

Jake Paul also said that the Jon Jones vs Francis Ngannou fight was what fight fans wanted to see, and the UFC is supposed to book. Demanding that Jones and Ngannou should be getting $10 million each plus their PPV shares, Paul said that UFC fighters are highly underpaid for putting their lives on the line for the business. He continued:

"Francis Ngannou vs Jon Jones, that fight should happen. Dana White, pay them the $10 million. He’s taking their money. They’re the ones making the content. They’re the ones who get in the ring risking their lives. Chris Weidman goes in, snaps his leg in half, what’s that look like? He may never be able to fight again and provide for his family. These fighters are risking their lives. You can quite literally die in the ring, and they need to be compensated more. I’m a big proponent of that movement and being in control.. These artists are getting owned and get locked up into these shi**y contracts, and they don’t know what to do. So f**k that sh*t. F**k Dana White."

