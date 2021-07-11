5 biggest winners from UFC 264: Dustin Poirier vs Conor McGregor 3

There was plenty of hype around UFC 264: Dustin Poirier vs Conor McGregor 3, and thankfully, this was one UFC event that lived up to expectations.

Not only did UFC 264 see a stunning end to its main event, but there were plenty of other fighters up and down the card who also impressed tremendously, producing great performances.

With several fighters looking set to move up the UFC’s rankings following their big victories last night, UFC 264 should be remembered as one of 2021’s best shows.

On that note, here are the five biggest winners from UFC 264: Dustin Poirier vs Conor McGregor 3.

#1 Dustin Poirier – defeated Conor McGregor in UFC 264 main event

Dustin Poirier could be considered the UFC's best lightweight after UFC 264.

UFC 264’s biggest winner was clearly Dustin Poirier. Not only did ‘The Diamond’ finish his trilogy with Conor McGregor by defeating the Irishman for the second time, but he likely also earned millions of dollars in what would’ve been a career-high payout.

Poirier didn’t manage to knock McGregor out as he had done at UFC 257 in January. But despite the fight being stopped due to an injury to McGregor, there was absolutely no question about who the better fighter was in the clash.

McGregor started quickly but couldn’t keep his momentum going, while Poirier looked cool, calm and more than anything, confident.

After he escaped a guillotine attempt, Poirier began to destroy ‘The Notorious’ with heavy ground-and-pound and then stunned him badly with punches when they stood. Those punches were enough to wobble McGregor, causing him to stumble and snap his left ankle in the process.

McGregor might’ve claimed the fight only ended via doctor stoppage. But the fans in attendance at UFC 264, as well as the millions watching at home, knew who the winner was.

What is next for Poirier now? Hopefully, a shot at UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira. Realistically, ‘The Diamond’ is the only deserving contender, and for him to pursue another fight would probably be somewhat damaging for the UFC’s brand. So hopefully, this fight can be made later this year.

At any rate, though, after his win over McGregor, there’s no doubt Poirier was UFC 264’s biggest winner.

