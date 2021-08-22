5 biggest winners from UFC Fight Night: Jared Cannonier vs. Kelvin Gastelum

UFC Fight Night: Jared Cannonier vs. Kelvin Gastelum may not have garnered much fanfare coming in, but it turned out to be a very entertaining show for the most part.

With several fighters picking up important wins and others pulling off highlight-reel finishes, this was actually a great way for the UFC to return after a weekend off.

With a handful of fighters from last night moving into UFC title contention and others climbing the ladder, there are probably several happy UFC stars this morning.

With this considered, here are the five biggest winners from UFC Fight Night: Jared Cannonier vs. Kelvin Gastelum:

#5. Mark Madsen – defeated Clay Guida in UFC Fight Night co-main event

Mark Madsen's striking largely won him his fight with Clay Guida

It wasn’t as entertaining a win as he’d probably have hoped, but Danish Olympic silver medallist Mark Madsen still picked up the biggest victory of his UFC career last night over veteran Clay Guida.

Despite his wrestling accolades, Madsen was never able to ground Guida, meaning that the fight took place largely on the feet. And while ‘The Carpenter’ was, as per usual, the more active fighter, the big difference appeared to be Madsen’s accuracy, particularly with his jab.

‘The Olympian’ won a split decision in the end, improving his overall record to 3-0 in the UFC and 11-0 in MMA. It wasn’t a truly entertaining fight, and if anything, Madsen should probably rue the fact that he didn’t push harder for the finish given Guida’s waning durability these days.

However, to defeat a veteran who’s been in the UFC since 2006 without facing real adversity is still pretty impressive. At the age of 36, Madsen’s window for moving into title contention isn’t all that big, so hopefully, the UFC move him up the ladder and test him again next time out.

Based on this performance, whether he’s capable of moving up to the elite level of the 155-pounders is a major question mark, but with his athletic gifts, he probably has as good a chance as anyone right now.

