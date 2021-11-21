5 biggest winners from UFC Fight Night: Ketlen Vieira vs. Miesha Tate

UFC Fight Night: Ketlen Vieira vs. Miesha Tate was undoubtedly one of the most underwhelming UFC shows of 2021. Featuring just one finish across a card of eleven fights, this show unfortunately dragged somewhat.

Despite being one of 2021’s more forgettable shows, UFC Fight Night: Ketlen Vieira vs. Miesha Tate still saw a number of fighters pick up major wins.

Some of these fighters will now move into title contention, while others will simply move up the ladder in their respective weight classes.

With this in mind, here are the five biggest winners from UFC Fight Night: Ketlen Vieira vs. Miesha Tate.

#5. Rani Yahya – defeated Kyung Ho Kang in a UFC bantamweight bout

Rani Yahya surprised UFC fans with an impressive performance at the age of 37 last night

Okay, so it’s probably safe to say that even hardcore fans won’t be interested in rewatching Rani Yahya’s fight with Kyung Ho Kang any time soon.

While there was nothing technically wrong with the bantamweight bout, it simply seemed to drag on due to the lack of anything close to a finish. This summed up last night’s UFC Fight Night show in a microcosm.

However, to see Yahya – who turned 37 a couple of months ago and has been fighting in the UFC since 2011 and in MMA in general for nearly two decades – styling on Kang on the mat was still mightily impressive.

Granted, Kang hadn’t fought in the UFC since December 2019, but he still had the ability, on paper at least, to make things difficult for Yahya.

However, despite landing some heavy strikes at times, ‘Mr Perfect’ simply couldn’t stop the Brazilian from taking him down. Yahya’s displayed throughout his UFC career that whenever he can get an opponent down, they tend to find themselves in deep water.

Does the win mean Yahya is capable of climbing the ladder back towards the top of the division? The truth is it probably doesn’t, but to see a guy who is pushing 40 and was never the most explosive athlete still grinding out a win in the UFC is pretty cool.

