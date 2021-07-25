5 biggest winners from UFC Vegas 32: Cory Sandhagen vs. T.J. Dillashaw

UFC Vegas 32 was a highly anticipated show coming in, mainly due to the presence of an amazing-sounding main event between Cory Sandhagen and T.J. Dillashaw.

In the end, UFC Vegas 32 delivered above and beyond expectations, with some tremendous fights and plenty of explosive finishes too.

If anything, only a handful of questionable judges’ decisions spoiled the night’s action, as a number of fighters were handed victories they may not have fully earned.

Still, that didn't stop the event from being a highly enjoyable one and one of the best in the UFC's series at their Las Vegas APEX center.

So after a memorable night of UFC action, here are the five biggest winners from UFC Vegas 32: Cory Sandhagen vs. T.J. Dillashaw.

#5 Darren Elkins – defeated Darrick Minner on UFC Vegas 32 main card

Darren Elkins produced an excellent comeback win over Darrick Minner

Darren Elkins has now been in the UFC for over a decade, and while he’s never truly been a contender for the UFC featherweight title, he’s established himself as a hard-nosed veteran who is remarkably difficult to beat.

Recently, 'The Damage' has struggled a little – going 1-4 in his last five bouts. Last night’s fight against Darrick Minner also appeared to be going badly, as Elkins was outgrappled throughout the first round and almost fell prey to more than one submission attempt.

As always, though, Elkins proved to be a tough nut to crack. He survived that first round and then dragged Minner into deeper water in the second, scrambling with him until he was exhausted.

And from there, ‘The Damage’ put a real beatdown on his foe, finishing him off with strikes on the ground in the second round after pinning him down with a mounted crucifix. It was his first win via strikes since 2017.

The win won’t move Elkins up the ladder as such, but it definitely keeps him on track in the UFC, and suddenly he’s on a two-fight win streak for the first time since 2018.

Despite being 37 years old, there’s still clearly plenty of life in this old dog yet – and this was another stirring comeback win for him in a long list.

