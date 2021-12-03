5 bold predictions for the UFC in 2022

2021 has been a historic year for the UFC. The world's premier MMA organization shattered its previous annual pay-per-view record, churning out stellar events and stacked fight cards every month. These events have produced many memorable moments that fans won’t be forgetting anytime soon.

Rose Namajunas’ head-kick knockout against then-reigning UFC strawweight champion Zhang Weili, Kamaru Usman’s one-punch knockout of Jorge Masvidal, Francis Ngannou’s title-winning performance against Stipe Miocic and the incredible featherweight championship bout between Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega stood out as some of the most incredible moments of the year.

With 2022 projected to be another historic year for the UFC as the fastest-growing sport in the world continues to grow, there are a number of bouts and matchups that fans can’t wait to see. Be it two fighters who have been on a collision course with one another finally locking horns, or the return of a superstar, the UFC has a lot in store for the fans in 2022.

That being said, we thought we’d channel our inner "Mystic Macs" and make a few predictions for the new year.

Here are five bold predictions for the UFC in 2022.

#5. Max Holloway will permanently move to the UFC lightweight division

Max Holloway is arguably the greatest featherweight in UFC history. However, many believe that the Hawaiian sensation will do his best work at 155 lbs.

Holloway famously struggles with the weight cut down to the featherweight limit of 145 lbs. He has often appeared to be severely drained and dehydrated at weigh-ins.

Check out how Holloway looked while weighing in at 145 lbs, in comparison to 155 lbs in the video below:

Despite going through a visibly gruelling weight cut, Holloway always turns up on fight night. Somehow, it never seems to affect his output and cardio, even though he is a volume-striker. Rather, he tends to pick up the pace and becomes more active the longer the fight goes.

Testament to this is when Holloway started showboating in the fifth round of his bout against Calvin Kattar. He slipped Kattar’s punches while moving backwards and even landed a counter of his own, whilst shouting at the commentary team and his opponent.

Now imagine Max Holloway at 155 lbs. Without such a strenuous weight cut, we could see an even better version of the Hawaiian in the lightweight division. Holloway has fought in the lightweight division once before, having competed for the UFC interim lightweight belt against Dustin Poirier. He came up short on that occasion, struggling against the power of ‘The Diamond’.

However, if Holloway commits to the lightweight division and packs on a bit of muscle to compete with the strong wrestlers in the division, the most stacked weight class in the UFC will get a lot more interesting.

