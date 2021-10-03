Henry Cejudo sends a message to "overgrown midget" Alexander Volkanovski

Henry Cejudo has been going after current featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski as of late.

'Triple C' recently addressed the Australian in an Instagram video. In the clip, the former two-divison UFC champion asked 'The Great' to sign the contract so that the two could square off in the octagon.

"My question is, is where you at Alexander Volkanovski? You overgrown midget. Do you really think you can beat the Olympic champ, the flyweight champ and the bantamweight champion of the world. That's all you gotta do, man. Talk is cheap. Let's go, man. Sign the f*****g contract."

Check out the video of Henry Cejudo asking Alexander Volkanovski to sign a fight contract below:

Henry Cejudo has called out Alexander Volkanovski multiple times since UFC 266

Henry Cejudo has been calling out Volkanovski ever since the champ's impressive win against Brian Ortega in the main event of UFC 266. The Australian had a back-and-forth battle with 'T-City' that went the full 25-minute distance.

Volkanovski ended up taking home the decision win after the judges scored the contest 50-45, 50-44 and 49-46 in his favor.

During a recent episode of his podcast with The Schmo, Cejudo talked about the possibility of fighting Volkanovski in Australia and becoming the first three-division champion in UFC history.

"Alexander the average, if you don't think being the youngest Olympic champion in history, if you don't think being the greatest fighter of all time with most title defenses in UFC history, which is 11, if you don't believe me beating T.J. Dillashaw, Dominick Cruz and Marlon Moraes within two to three rounds, you're crazy... The only thing that I asked from Alexander the average and Dana White, or should I say Dana bald, is give me the opportunity man, give me the opportunity to become the first fighter in UFC history to hold three belts. That's right, I said three belts. You give me the opportunity, I will give him that human sacrifice in Australia, amongst all you people, I will make him bend the knee!"

Catch Henry Cejudo's comments on his podcast with The Schmo below:

Volkanovski stated that he was not against the idea of fighting 'The Messenger', claiming he would "squash the little germ."

