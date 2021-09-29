"I have never been called C4" - Henry Cejudo asks 'Dana bald' to let him fight Alexander Volkanovski, vows to beat him in Australia

Henry Cejudo wants to create history by becoming the first UFC fighter to win three belts in three separate weight classes. The former flyweight and bantamweight champion intends to move up to the featherweight division to challenge Alexander Volkanovski.

In a recent interview with The Schmo, Henry Cejudo asked UFC president Dana White to book a matchup between him and Volkanovski. Cejudo further vowed to make Volkanovski 'bend the knee' in Australia.

"They can call me a lot of things. I've been called a gold digger, I've been called the son of a gold, I've been called the snake catcher, I have been called the mouse trap, I have been called the greatest combat athlete of all time but I have never been called C4. So Alexander the average, if you don't think being the youngest Olympic champion in history, if you don't think being the greatest fighter of all time with most title defenses in UFC history which is 11, if you don't believe me beating TJ Dillashaw, Dominick Cruz and Marlon Moraes within two to three rounds, you're crazy... The only thing that I asked from Alexander the average and Dana White or should I say Dana bald is give me the opportunity man, give me the opportunity to become the first fighter in UFC history to hold three belts. That's right, I said three belts. You give me the opportunity, I will give him that human sacrifice in Australia, amongst all you people, I will make him bend the knee!" Henry Cejudo said.

Alexander Volkanovski claims he'd 'squash that little germ' Henry Cejudo in potential clash

Alexander Volkanovski was asked to give his opinion on a potential clash with Cejudo following his win over Brian Ortega at UFC 266. The champ said he'd 'squash the little germ' in a potential fight. However, Volkanovski also pointed out that Cejudo has been calling out various fighters recently.

According to him, Cejudo is only trying to remain in the spotlight and doesn't want to step inside the octagon again.

“F**k Henry Cejudo. What's he said? He’s called out everyone. He’s called out females. You actually believe the s--- that comes out of his mouth? Nah, don't worry about him. I’ll squash the little germ,” Volkanovski said at the post fight presser for UFC 266.

