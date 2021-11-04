5 bold predictions for UFC 268

The UFC is making its way back to Madison Square Garden in New York. UFC 268 will take place on November 6 in the prestigious arena.

The card will be headlined by a welterweight title fight rematch between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington. The two previously fought at UFC 245 where 'The Nigerian Nightmare' took home the victory with a TKO in the final round.

The co-main event of UFC 268 will feature another rematch as Rose Namajunas and Zhang Weili will run it back for the UFC strawweight title. Their first encounter took place at UFC 261 where it took 'Thug Rose' just over a minute to finish Weili.

Former UFC interim champion Justin Gaethje will also return to action after a one year hiatus. 'The Highlight' will take on Michael Chandler, who competed for the UFC lightweight title in his last fight.

Other exciting matchups on the UFC 268 main card include a bantamweight scrap between Frankie Edgar and Marlon Vera and a featherweight showdown between Shane Burgos and Billy Quarantillo.

#5. Alex Pereira will win his UFC debut with a knockout

Alex Periera will make his highly anticipated UFC debut on the prelims of UFC 268. 'Poatan' will take on Andreas Michailidis in a middleweight bout at the event. Pereira will walk into the octagon on November 6 with a lot of hype behind him. The major reason behind this is that he is the only man to knock out current UFC middleweight king Israel Adesanya in a fight.

Pereira competed against 'The Last Stylebender' twice in kickboxing. The Brazilian won both contests - first by decision and then by knockout.

'Poatan' has only had four professional MMA fights of which he has won three. Keeping his extensive career as a kickboxer in mind, it would be safe to say that the 34-year-old could come out victorious on November 6 with a knockout.

