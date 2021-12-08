UFC 269 is stacked from top to bottom. The highly anticipated event will take place on December 11 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The last pay-per-view event of the year will be headlined by a lightweight title fight between Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier. The different fighting styles of the two lightweights will surely make for an exciting fight and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top come fight night.

The co-main event of UFC 269 features another title bout as Amanda Nunes will take on Julianna Pena for the bantamweight title.

Rising UFC prospect Sean O'Malley will also return to action to take on Raulian Paiva on the main card of UFC 269.

A welterweight banger between Geoff Neal and Santiago Ponzinibbio is also set to take place at the last UFC pay-per-view event of the year.

Apart from the main card, there are also some solid fights in the UFC 269 prelims.

Exciting fighters like Eryk Anders, Ryan Hall, Pedro Munhoz, Randy Costa, Tai Tuivasa and former bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz will compete in the prelims of the event.

On such a wild fight card, crazy things are bound to happen.

On that note, let's take a look at 5 bold predictions for UFC 269:

#5. Tai Tuivasa vs. Augusto Sakai will not make it to the second round at UFC 269

Tai Tuivasa is one of the most exciting fighters in the UFC today. 'Bam Bam's fighting style, along with his infamous post-fight celebration, make him a must-watch for MMA fans around the world. Tuivasa is currently riding a three-fight win streak and all those wins came via first-round knockout.

Meanwhile, Sakai is on a two-fight skid and will be looking to make an impressive comeback at UFC 269. So, there is a good chance that both heavyweights will come out all guns blazing and the fight will end inside one round.

