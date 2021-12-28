5 candidates for a BMF belt if it existed between 2005-2010

On November 2nd 2019 at UFC 244, Jorge Masvidal defeated Nate Diaz for the symbolic BMF championship. Doctors did not allow Diaz to continue due to a large cut on his face and stopped the bout after the conclusion of the third round.

Nate Diaz called himself the 'Baddest Motherf*****' after defeating Anthony Pettis at UFC 241. Diaz also called out Jorge Masvidal after his win. The promotion latched on to this idea and created a physical belt that was awarded to the winner of the bout at UFC 244.

Both men had been raised in the fight game, Nate Diaz under the supervision of his brother Nick and Masvidal in the street-fighting scene in Miami. They were also incredibly popular among fans, talked trash, didn't decline fights and consistently put on entertaining bouts, all of which led to them being worthy of the BMF belt.

While the belt has not been defended since, the BMF title captured the imagination of the MMA world. Its popularity was undoubtedly helped by the fact that Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal seemed to be the perfect two fighters to be fighting for this title.

While Masvidal is the only holder of the BMF to date, this type of fighter has always been popular over the years. Should the belt have existed between 2005-2010 here are the five men who would have had a strong case as the UFC's BMF:

Honorable mentions: Chael Sonnen, Chuck Lidell, Diego Sanchez, Josh Koshcheck and Nick Diaz.

#5. Kimbo Slice

Slice went 1-1 in the UFC between 2005 and 2010

While Kimbo Slice may not have had the most decorated of UFC careers, there are few more deserving than him of the BMF title. Slice made a name for himself prior to the UFC, as footage of his unsanctioned street fights in Miami would make him incredibly popular over the internet.

Slice only began his MMA journey in 2005 but after earning a 3-1 professional record and given his huge popularity, the UFC quickly came calling. Slice competed in The Ultimate Fighter: Heavyweights where he was eliminated by 'Big Country' Roy Nelson.

Slice would win his UFC debut proper in the finale but would only fight once more in the company. While the UFC resume may be slightly lacking, Slice was a true BMF who made a name for himself on the streets. Kimbo was also incredibly popular with fans and proved he was willing to step up to any challenge.

