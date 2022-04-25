5 challengers for Patricio Pitbull in Bellator

Patricio Pitbull has a lot to be proud of following his unanimous win over the previously unbeaten A.J. McKee at Bellator 277 to reclaim the Featherweight Championship.

Pitbull is in his third reign as champion and will look to pick up where he left off. He fought many top contenders during his second reign and defended it throughout the Featherweight Grand Prix. Despite beating many of the promotion’s top featherweights, the Brazilian still has many exciting bouts he could take on.

The landscape of the division has drastically changed in the past two years. There are plenty of young fighters waiting for their opportunity. McKee outlining his plans to move up to lightweight, confirmed that there won’t be a trilogy bout anytime soon. This list will look at five possible challengers for Patricio Pitbull.

#5. Winner of Bellator Bantamweight Grand Prix

The idea of the winner of the ongoing Bellator Bantamweight Grand Prix moving up to challenge Pitbull shouldn’t be ruled out. Reigning champion Sergio Pettis could be out of action for a long time. As a result, the winner of the Grand Prix will be the interim champion.

Depending on the timetable for Pettis’ return, the Grand Prix winner could pursue a featherweight title shot. It could be an exciting proposition as the Grand Prix winner will be $1 million richer and become a bigger star. They could see an opportunity to remain active and at the same time become a two-division champion.

A contest between Pitbull and the eventual Bantamweight Grand Prix winner would be a big fight for the promotion. Pitbull says he’d love to fight in Brazil. Bellator CEO Scott Coker has also mentioned that an event in Brazil is in the promotion’s plans. The bout could be a marque one if that were to happen.

#4. No.7-ranked Bellator featherweight Jeremy Kennedy

Jeremy Kennedy has been a great addition to the Bellator roster. The Canadian is 2-1 in the promotion, with his loss coming against current No.2-ranked Adam Borics. He has had success in major promotions, including the UFC, where he went 3-1.

‘JBC’ earned his spot in the rankings after an impressive win over former title challenger Emmanuel Sanchez. He earned a unanimous decision and an opportunity to ascend the rankings quicker. Kennedy used his wrestling to take ‘Matador’ down and control him on the ground for most of the bout.

He was initially scheduled to fight No.4-ranked Aaron Pico this past week but was forced to withdraw. Based on the current rankings, ‘JBC’ will most likely compete against a top-five opponent in his next bout. Another big win could put him closer to a potential title shot or title eliminator bout.

#3. No.4-ranked Bellator featherweight Aaron Pico

Phenom Aaron Pico drives his record to 10-3 after a dominating victory over Adli Edwards at #Bellator277

Aaron Pico is arguably the biggest prospect in Bellator history. The No.4-ranked featherweight's debut with the promotion came with enormous hype. It was warranted based on his skill set, but it also put a lot of pressure on him and created unrealistic expectations.

Cheeks has since figured it out inside the cage. He’s more disciplined and now knows when to commit to his striking. Pico has excellent boxing and wrestling, but he has mixed it up much more as of late. He is currently riding a six-fight winning streak, including his most recent win over Adli Edwards.

He matches up well with Patricio Pitbull, and a bout between the two would be intriguing. Pico’s power and wrestling could be a problem. But so could Pitbull’s counterstrikes and submission skills.

#2. No.3-ranked Bellator featherweight Mads Burnell

Despite losing the title eliminator, Mads Burnell is not far too far away from earning a Bellator Featherweight Title shot. The No.3-ranked featherweight had a great opportunity when he fought Adam Borics last month, but he came up short. ‘The Kid’ earned a unanimous decision win in an entertaining contest.

Before the loss, Burnell had a seven-fight winning streak dating back to his tenure in Cage Warriors. His unbeaten run included a unanimous decision success over former title challenger Emmanuel Sanchez, which resulted in him ascending the rankings. Despite the loss to Borics, he still has an excellent standing in the featherweight division.

Burnell hasn’t fought Patricio Pitbull before and could be an opponent whether he remains champion. The Dane is likely one win away from earning a title shot. He’ll have plenty of incentive to have the best possible performance in his next bout.

#1. No.2 ranked Bellator featherweight Adam Borics

Bellator 276 results: Adam Borics wins thrilling decision over Mads Burnell after non-stop striking battle

With A.J. McKee’s impending move to lightweight, Adam Borics is most deserving of a Bellator Featherweight Title shot. His performances have earned him an opportunity to challenge the new champion. His most recent win over Mads Burnell made a strong case because they were both ranked No.2 in the division.

Borics has defeated three top-10 opponents and is currently riding a four-fight winning streak. He has also mentioned that he intends to wait for the Featherweight Championship situation to be sorted out. There have been instances where a No.1 contender has decided to accept a fight to remain active.

That doesn’t always work out, and they lose their title opportunity as a result. Tony Ferguson is an excellent example of how remaining active may not be the best idea. Justin Gaethje defeated him in an interim UFC Lightweight Title bout, and Ferguson lost his opportunity to fight Khabib Nurmagomedov. Borics should wait for Pitbull to recover from his win and take the fight when it comes.

