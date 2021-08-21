5 most controversial moments of Jake Paul

YouTube star-turned-boxer Jake Paul just can't stay out of the headlines, be it for positive reasons or otherwise. Appropriately nicknamed 'The Problem Child', Paul is known for his over-the-top and often controversial antics which have turned him into a polarizing persona in the world of combat sports.

His actions include distasteful callouts of fighters, engaging in verbal spats with fellow celebrities on social media, showing blatant disregard for the ongoing pandemic and even getting into legal trouble.

As Paul heads into his much-awaited clash with former UFC star Tyron Woodley next weekend, we take a look at some of the biggest controversies he has been involved in thus far.

#5. When Jake Paul was criticized for xenophobic comments about a Kazakhstani fan

In 2017, sometime after quitting Disney, Jake Paul came under fire for his xenophobic comments about a Kazakhstani man who wanted to click a photo with him. In an episode of Paul's YouTube vlog, he was seen telling a Kazakhstani man that he sounds like he's about to "blow someone up" because of his foreign accent.

Someone stop @jakepaul's xenophobic ass. Please. — Emma Thornberry⁷ (@ecthornberry) August 2, 2017

jake paul is clearly a racist, xenophobic piece of shit, how can people continue to excuse his behavior??? Why do people defend a grown man who bullies people because he has no other way to produce good content, since he’s talentless. — ash ☁️ (@joonswrld) November 16, 2017

“You’re like, ‘Send the nuke!'” Paul jokingly said to the man in poor taste. Sure enough, it led to a lot of backlash from fans and critics. Although Jake Paul was severely criticized for his comments in the video, he didn't take it down and it continues to exist online.

Check out the video below:

Jake Paul is famous for pulling off silly pranks on people but there are always lines one shouldn't cross. To tell a man he sounds like a terrorist because of his accent is completely unacceptable. Paul was also severely criticized for setting the wrong example because his fan base back then mostly consisted of highly impressionable teenagers.

This isn't the only time Paul has come under fire for making racist comments about someone. Paul was previously called out for being caught rapping the N-word twice in a leaked TMZ video.

