"He was very concerned about the pay of the women" - boxing promoter Lou DiBella claims Jake Paul had the female boxers on his undercard paid better 

Ahead of his fight with Tyron Woodley later this month, Jake Paul was praised by boxing promoter and producer Lou DiBella.

The Founder and CEO of DiBella Entertainment heaped praise on Jake Paul for making sure the female fighters on his card were getting compensated fairly. DiBella said that it was a rare scenario where the person in charge of the show was trying to ensure women were getting paid what they deserved and lauded Jake Paul for taking a step towards the right direction.

"I think that we're moving towards fairness. I don't think we're going to ever see equality but fairness - we're moving towards fairness. One of the things that I have to give credit to Jake Paul, who is a newcomer to boxing, but who is showing me how much he respects the sport. He was very concerned about the pay of the women that were going to be on the show. And he wanted to make sure that they would achieve their highest payday so far in their career. And I think that you don't see that very often, where the person running the show says that 'I want to make sure these women are paid better than they have been paid so far," Lou DiBella said.

Prior to the fight between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley, which will also feature Amanda Serrano and Yamileth Mercado, Lou DiBella congratulated the influencer for the work done so that women received a fair pay 👏 pic.twitter.com/SYm4uoY1T8 — World Boxing Council (@WBCBoxing) August 17, 2021

The Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley card features a top-tier women's boxing clash between Amanda Serrano and Yamileth Mercado over the WBC, WBO, and IBO world featherweight titles.

Other fights on the undercard of the event include -

Tommy Fury vs. Anthony Taylor

Daniel Dubois vs. Joe Cusumano

Ivan Baranchyk vs. Montana Love

Charles Conwell vs. Lucas Brian Ariel Bastida

Amanda Serrano: Jake Paul is a good person

Jake Paul is one of those entities in the world of sports and entertainment who regularly receives polarized reactions from the media. He certainly has his fair share of critics, but on the other hand, he has also got a very loyal fanbase. On top of that, Jake Paul has started to garner the support and respect of eminent personalities from the world of boxing and mixed martial arts for the attention he is bringing to combat sports.

Despite his occasional unsavory antics, Jake Paul has reportedly contributed quite a bit to the sport and to society, such as making sure female fighters get paid more or starting an anti-bullying non-profit organization.

Amanda Serrano, one of the two female fighters on the August 29 card of Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley, gave 'The Problem Child' her stamp of approval recently on social media.

Wow this guy @jakepaul isn’t Playing

He is putting in the work like no other

This is the reason why he’s improving daily. @bjfloresboxing is an excellent trainer w/a sharp eye for accurate execution.

After my fight I’ll sit front row & watch his KO! Oh yeah he’s getting it 😉 pic.twitter.com/Sc0Pfej8AO — Amanda Serrano 🇵🇷 (@Serranosisters) July 13, 2021

Amanda Serrano, who trained with Jake Paul ahead of their respective bouts, refused to blindly believe the negative press that he receives and said that in her opinion, Jake Paul was a good person.

Amanda Serrano (@Serranosisters) shared her perspective on @jakepaul the person today while responding to me on Instagram 🔥 pic.twitter.com/QKM60DFkvy — Austin Luff (@AJMMA_) August 10, 2021

