Watch: Jake Paul shows off big hands in sparring session ahead of Tyron Woodley fight 

From being called a YouTube brat trying to get into the world of combat sports to earning the respect of many MMA and boxing experts, Jake Paul has come a long way.

In his next professional outing, 'The Problem Child' will be facing former UFC champion Tyron Woodley in a Showtime PPV cruiserweight boxing match. The event is scheduled for August 29 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

With a month left before the bout, Jake Paul uploaded a sparring session video on his social media accounts.

"Tyron is getting added to my sleepy meme collection Sunday August 29th be there in person Ohio or watch live on PPV" Jake Paul wrote on Instagram along with the video.

Watch the sparring session video below:

The "sleepy meme collection" refers to the $100,000 worth 'Sleepy McGregor' chain that Jake Paul purchased ahead of UFC 264 as a shade to Conor McGregor. The pendant was a miniature replica of the Irishman as he lay on the ground after his UFC 257 knockout loss to Dustin Poirier.

In a continuation of the joke, Jake Paul shipped the chain to 'The Diamond' after the latter went through Conor McGregor yet again at UFC 264.

Jake Paul: August 29 will be the event of the year

Jake Paul brings a large audience to combat sports thanks to his days as a Disney star and his following on social media. Courtesy of the new following he has built, any Jake Paul event now has the potential to become a PPV blockbuster.

In a tweet earlier today, Jake Paul promised that the August 29 event headlined by him and Woodley would be "the event of the year." He also said in the tweet that two "massive" fights had been signed and confirmed for the evening's card.

Just got off an amazing call and we finally signed and confirmed adding 2 MASSIVE fights to this card



August 29th will be the event of the year🤯 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) July 30, 2021

Other than Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley, three more fights have been announced and confirmed for the August 29 card. Ohio boxers Charles Conwell and Montana Love will be taking on super welterweight Mark DeLuca and former IBF champion Ivan Baranchyk respectively.

The event's undercard will also feature unified WBC/WBO/IBO featherweight champion Amanda Serrano from Puerto Rico in a title defense against Mexico's Yamileth Mercado.

Serrano uploaded a video of shadowboxing with Jake Paul a few days ago.

BEAST MODE!

Myself & @jakepaul Shadowboxing b4 our Workout. The work is being put in but all we will show is a few seconds lol. Catch us on @ShowtimeBoxing Payperview August 29th

Main & CoMain Event @loudibella @bjfloresboxing pic.twitter.com/OHlPrf5nPE — Amanda Serrano 🇵🇷 (@Serranosisters) July 22, 2021

Later on, in an interview with DAZN, Serrano heaped praise on the younger Paul brother.

"Jake is young, he’s hungry, and I saw that when I was training with him. He doesn’t need to box, he wants to fight, and that’s a good thing... he’s surrounded himself with positive people, with boxing people, he’s flying great sparring partners in. So you can tell that he really wants it. He hasn’t lost you know and Woodley, I don’t know his mindset for this fight in particular, but he is a fighter."

