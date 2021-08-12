5 of the craziest pranks in the history of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF)

The 29th season of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) is currently airing on ESPN+, and if fans thought that coaches Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega weren’t likely to get involved in hijinks, they were sorely mistaken.

We have our TUF coaches for season 29!



Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega will be coaches with their title fight taking place at the end of the season.



(per @bokamotoESPN) pic.twitter.com/2TTePj1ls2 — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) April 3, 2021

The history of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) is littered with seriously crazy pranks, and judging on the current season, Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega aren’t afraid to pull plenty of their own.

But do the pranks on the current season of TUF hold up to some of the insane moments we’ve seen in previous seasons? They may well do so.

With this in mind then, here is a look at five of the craziest pranks in the history of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF).

#5. Brian Ortega leaves enormous snakes inside the locker room of Team Volkanovski (TUF 29)

Brian Ortega's snake-related prank terrified his fellow TUF coach Alexander Volkanovski

Considering both men were considered a little stoic before their stint as coaches on the current season of TUF, Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega have proven to be highly skilled when it comes to the art of pranks.

Early episodes of the season saw Ortega have Team Volkanovski’s vehicles removed while they were taking part in a training session, leaving them donkeys to ride home instead.

The current UFC featherweight champ responded to his rival by poking fun at his lack of punctuality by filling his team’s with an insane number of clocks.

However, nobody could’ve foreseen ‘T-City’ pulling out one of the craziest pranks in TUF history in the show’s most recent episode.

Essentially, the top contender for the UFC featherweight title sought out an exotic animal handler, and then procured a number of genuinely huge snakes – the most memorable being a giant albino python – to leave inside an unsuspecting Team Volkanovski locker room.

What would you do if you walked into a room and saw THIS 😳#ReturnOfTUF pranks are wild. pic.twitter.com/kis6kZ0pA0 — ESPN+ (@ESPNPlus) August 10, 2021

To say Volkanovski and his crew of fighters were shocked when they returned would be an understatement. Fighter Brady Hiestand appeared to jump like he’d suffered an electrocution upon seeing the reptiles, while Volkanovski himself admitted that he “sh*t himself a little” at the sight of them.

The 145-pound UFC champ eventually picked the largest snake up, proving he doesn’t fear them – hardly surprising as he’s from Australia – but this was definitely up there with the most downright insane pranks in TUF history.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Harvey Leonard