5 current MMA fighters who have the coolest automobile collection

The most popular MMA fighters earn a lot of money. Some invest, buy houses or choose to live a lavish lifestyle. But a few superstars have a different obsession - automobiles.

On that note, here are 5 MMA fighters with the most incredible car collection:

#5 Anthony Pettis

The first name on this list is former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis. Apart from his flashy moves inside the octagon, 'Showtime' has also been the owner of some pretty stylish cars. Some of these include a Dodge Charger and a Cadillac Escalade.

But in an unfortunate incident, Pettis lost both cars. An unidentified person allegedly lit the vehicles on fire while they were parked in his driveway. Three cars were torched in the ordeal.

Anthony Pettis did not know the party involved and had no information about their motive.

Pettis has parted ways with the UFC and now fights in the Professional Fighters League (PFL).

#4 Dominick Cruz

Dominick Cruz is a fan of automobiles and has owned multiple cars over the years. The first car that Cruz bought was a 1985 Ford Escort. Since then, the future MMA Hall-of-Famer has only been increasing his collection.

'The Dominator' usually cruises around the streets of San Diego in his 2012 Nissan GT-R. He bought the car after defeating MMA legend Demetrious Johnson to become the UFC bantamweight champion.

Apart from that, the 135-pound MMA fighter also bought a 2015 Toyota Tundra Platinum Edition. He later upgraded it to a 2019 iteration.

Cruz is coming off a decision win against Casey Kenney and is looking to put himself back into title contention.

#3 Israel Adesanya

Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is all about style, in and out of the octagon.

'The Last Stylebender' owns a Range Rover and a Nissan SUV. But the best car in the middleweight king's collection is his 2019 McLaren 720s Spider. Adesanya bought the convertible supercar after beating Robert Whittaker to become the UFC middleweight champion.

Adesanya spent a humongous $650,000 to purchase the car.

The car obsession in the Adesanya family does not end with the 31-year-old MMA fighter. A few weeks after gifting his mother a red Porsche, Adesanya surprised his dad with a 2021 Bentley Continental GT worth around $200,000.

Adesanya posted on Twitter about gifting his father the Bentley.

#2 Jon Jones

Jon Jones has been at the top of the MMA world for a decade. 'Bones' became the youngest UFC champion at the age of 23. Jon Jones bought a 2012 Bentley Continental GT to celebrate the occasion. The car set him back around $200,000.

Other than that, the former light heavyweight champion also owns a Nissan Armada and a Cadillac CTS-V.

#1 Conor McGregor

Topping the list is none other than 'The Notorious' himself, Conor McGregor. Whether it is suits, watches, or championships, the Irishman does not settle for anything but the best.

The same applies to his love for cars. It is difficult to talk about all the vehicles that McGregor owns; however, we have curated a list that features some of the best wheels owned by the former champ-champ.

BMW i8

Rolls-Royce Ghost

Range Rover

McLaren 650s

Cadillac Escalade

Mercedes S500 Coupe

Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead

Lamborghini Aventador Roadster

