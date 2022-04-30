5 current UFC champions with the longest title reigns

In the UFC, there's a saying that you're not a true champion unless you defend your belt. While not everyone may agree with that, it is true that the biggest stars in the sport are those who are typically able to put together a lengthy run while still holding onto the UFC gold. Doing so is obviously much easier said than done.

The sport of MMA has never been as flush with talent as it is today and therefore becoming the champion for the biggest promotion is an unbelievable achievement. On top of that, in a sport where one attack can spell the end of your title reign, holding onto the belt for an extended run is almost impossibly difficult.

With that being said, there are a number of current champions who are beginning to put together some lengthy runs with their belts. Here are the five current UFC champions with the longest title reigns:

#5. Alexander Volkanovski - UFC featherweight champion

Volkanovski has held his title since December 14 2019

Alexander Volkanovski’s recent finish of Chan Sung Jung has finally led to him feeling like an established champion. The fight was his third successful title defense and was by far his most comfortable yet. Volkanovski first won the belt back in December 2019 when he defeated Max Holloway via unanimous decision.

The fight led to an immediate re-match between Volkanovski and Holloway. While many felt the result was controversial, ultimately Volkanovski was victorious once again, this time via split decision. He then had an incredible title fight against Brian Ortega where he survived some tight submissions to earn another decision win.

Volkanovski has now asserted himself as the top dog at 145 lbs given the quality of opponents he has defeated. There are, however, a number of fun match-ups still out there. For example, a third fight with Holloway, a dark horse like Arnold Allen or maybe even Henry Cejudo would all be great fights.

#4. Israel Adesanya - UFC middleweight champion

Adesanya has been undisputed champion since October 6, 2019

Israel Adesanya has quickly won over UFC fans with his entertaining fight style. He picked up some big wins over the likes of Marvin Vettori, Derek Brunson and Anderson Silva which led to an interim title shot. On that occasion, Adesanya defeated Kelvin Gastelum in an instant classic to get his first taste of gold.

That fight set up a title unification bout with Robert Whittaker in October 2019. Adesanya knocked out ‘The Reaper’ in the second round to begin his reign as the undisputed champion. He then defeated Yoel Romero and Paulo Costa before unsuccessfully trying to move up and win the light heavyweight title from Jan Błachowicz.

Since returning to middleweight, ‘The Last Stylebender’ has gotten back to his winning ways by defeating Marvin Vettori and Robert Whittaker for a second time. It appears his next title defense will come against Jared Cannonier in a fight that's expected to take place this summer.

#3. Kamaru Usman - UFC welterweight champion

Usman has held his title since March 2 2019

Kamaru Usman is not only the welterweight champion but also the pound-for-pound king of the UFC today. His reign began back in March 2019 when he dominated then champion Tyron Woodley to win the gold via unanimous decision. Since then, he has racked up an impressive five successful title defenses.

The first took place against Colby Covington in a Fight of the Year contender that saw ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ secure a TKO win in the fifth round. He followed this up with a one-sided decision victory over Jorge Masvidal. Usman’s third title defense saw him score a TKO victory over former teammate Gilbert Burns.

The champ followed those performances up with a pair of rematches against Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington respectively. He successfully won both of those fights and now appears set to face Leon Edwards who he’s also beaten in the past. After that, perhaps a mouth-watering clash with Khamzat Chimaev could be next.

#2. Amanda Nunes - UFC women’s featherweight champion

Nunes has held her title since December 29, 2018

Amanda Nunes lost the UFC women’s bantamweight title in her most recent fight but has held the featherweight belt since December 2018. The shocking loss to Juliana Peña is the reason Nunes does not top this list as she had held that title since July 2016.

‘The Lioness’ first won the featherweight belt when she shockingly knocked out Cris Cyborg inside a minute. Her only other two title fights in the division have come against Felicia Spencer and Megan Anderson. Nunes defeated Spencer via unanimous decision before submitting Anderson inside one round.

Nunes is guaranteed to hold onto the featherweight title for a little while longer as her next fight will be at 135 lbs in a rematch against Peña. It’s hard to predict her next title defense at 145 lbs given there are so few fighters on the roster in that division. Perhaps Peña could move up to face ‘The Lioness’ at 145 lbs one day.

#1. Valentina Shevchenko - UFC women’s flyweight champion

Shevchenko has held her title since December 18 2018

There may not be another division in the UFC with such a big talent gap between the champion and the rest of the contenders than women's flyweight. It should therefore be no surprise that Valentina Shevchenko is also the longest reigning champion in the company.

Shevchenko won the title from Joanna Jedrzejczyk in December 2018 and has successfully defended the belt on six occasions. She's knocked out the likes of Katlyn Chookagain and Jessica Andrade, and has even earned decision victories over Liz Carmouche and Jennifer Maia on this run.

Next to challenge for the belt will be Taila Santos on June 11. While you never know in the sport of MMA, Shevchenko will likely be a heavy favorite in that fight and most will expect her reign to continue. Who knows how long she will be able to keep this up?

